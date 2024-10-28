Today there are 2 other blogs discussing globalism's planned Great Reset, which is advancing much more rapidly in Europe than the US
Covering some of the same ground I did on Saturday, though I had not read either author before. Our conclusions are similar.
These are the 2 posts you may want to look at regarding globalism’s rapid advance:
The author talks about what is happening in Holland. She also refers readers to the following 2022 book by Van der Pijls, but she did not know the book’s title in English, so here it is:
I have not read the other parts of the blog post below, but this long Part 7 has many nuggets, like the fact the World Wildlife Fund was formed by Prince Philip and Prince Bernhard (a card-carrying Nazi), husband of Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands.
And the author, Will Zoll, mentions the Terra Carta. Which I think is the Earth Charter, written by Nelson Rockefeller’s son Stephen in 2000, placed in a special “ark of the covenant” type crate and walked (carried by foot) to the UN— which Maurice Strong hoped would achieve the status of the Ten Commandments. Hmmm. (I learned this from one of Patrick Wood’s books.). I also recently learned from Mr. Wood that Maurice Strong, Gro Harlem Brundtland and Gorbachev (who I once thought was a good guy for suiciding the USSR, until I saw what happened in the world without a counterbalance to US hegemony) were all involved in the Club of Rome, and Gorby and Strong were on its Board. This then led me to talk about the 2 Club of Rome books (Limits to Growth, 1972 and The First Global Revolution, 1992) in my lecture Saturday.
Today, Mr. Zoll’s blog post revealed Ursula Van Der Leyen at a 2023 BEYOND GROWTH event, mentioning 1972’s Limits to Growth in remarks she gave last year. She said the quiet part out loud: stop economic and population growth—or as we see now, the globalists are actually going further than simply stopping growth. They appear to be seeking to shrink both.
Here is the second piece that you may wish to peruse. I do not necessarily agree with everything being said, but Zoll’s ideas about what may come in the future do fit with the WEF’s Ida Auken’s “own nothing and be happy” discussion of people living outside cities in a wilderness.
Its past time for more trucker protests.
Who is Ursula von der Leyen?:
A gilded life, a blueblood and filled with aggrandizing self-importance.
Who is Ursula's father, Ernst Albrecht?:
"Albrecht made Hans Puvogel his minister of justice. During his tenure, Puvogel was particularly active in combatting notions of more liberal penal and rehabilitation systems. He had already set out justification for his stance in a 1935-1936 doctoral thesis. There, he wrote of the “inheritance of criminal tendencies”, of “constitutionally predisposed criminals” and “inferior people”, who would have to be “eliminated from the community”. “Only a person of value to the race” would have “a right to exist within the national community”.
The state government under Ernst Albrecht used every opportunity to court former Nazis. In a 1978 speech, Deputy Premier Wilfried Hasselmann (CDU) greeted the Association of Knight's Cross Recipients, a league of former Wehrmacht (Hitler's army) officers and SS men, certifying that they had “shown courage and given an example to others”. Hasselmann declared he was “deeply impressed by the solidarity of your order. You have fulfilled your duty as soldiers in an exemplary manner. This will continue to be evident to a younger generation.”]"
FF - Ursula's father's values included eugenics as described above, the elimination of "inferior people" from the human gene pool. And Ursula's father recruited former Nazi's to support his administration, his agenda. These are the family values of a leading global politician who embraces totalitarian governing models. Inherited. It's in her genes. Ursula, proponent of eugenics, must own the harms of her genes she inherited, not just the benefits.
More interesting tidbits about Ursula's and her father, Ernst, that provide insights as to what makes her tick:
But, what about Ursula's grandfather, Carl Eduard Albrecht?:
Ursula von der Leyen’s Nazi grandfather worked for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs under Adolf Hitler and arranged the economic aspects of the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact in 1939. He was a German psychologist and psychotherapist (mind-farkery pro), and medical doctor. Actively practicing during the 1930's...when more doctors were early members of the Nazi party, not just the late arrivals who were followers or coerced.
A Nazi German psychologist and psychotherapist PsyOps pro, and medical doctor. Actively practicing during the 1930's...when more doctors were early members of the Nazi party, not just the late arrivals who were followers or coerced.
Why did so many German doctors join the Nazi Party early?
International Journal of Law and Psychiatry, October 3, 2012
"During the Weimar Republic in the mid-twentieth century, more than half of all German physicians became early joiners of the Nazi Party, surpassing the party enrollments of all other professions. From early on, the German Medical Society played the most instrumental role in the Nazi medical program, beginning with the marginalization of Jewish physicians, proceeding to coerced “experimentation,” “euthanization,” and sterilization, and culminating in genocide via the medicalization of mass murder of Jews and others caricatured and demonized by Nazi ideology. Given the medical oath to “do no harm,” many postwar ethical analyses have strained to make sense of these seemingly paradoxical atrocities. Why did physicians act in such a manner? Yet few have tried to explain the self-selected Nazi enrollment of such an overwhelming proportion of the German Medical Society in the first place."
This is who Ursual von der Leyen is.
And don't get me started on who her husband is, his gene pool inherited inhumanity that must accompany his privilege. Heiko von der Leyen, Ursula's husband, is a doctor and scientific director of the US biotech company Orgenesis, which specialises in cell and gene therapies and is a frontrunner in the development of RNA COVID vaccines.
His family was full of Nazi murderers in WWII. Joachim Freiherr von der Leyen ruled Galicia Ukraine...*Ukraine!*...in a civil capacity for the Nazis during WWII. He oversaw the village where Ukrainians were massacred
"Joachim Freiherr von der Leyen
Friedrich Ludwig's son, Joachim Freiherr von der Leyen (September 28, 1897 – 1945) was a German jurist and civil servant who worked as a district administrator during the Third Reich in occupied Czechoslovakia and Poland, and was involved in perpetrating the Holocaust as Kreishauptmann (district chief) of Lemberg-Land in the District of Galicia."
"Von der Leyen was informed about, and participated in, the Holocaust;[9] as were, and did, numerous other district administrators, chiefs, and miscellaneous officials in the District of Galicia.[13][14] Von der Leyen was the "highest civilian ruler" of Lviv during the Holocaust - he oversaw forced labour camps, extermination camps, and the Lviv Ghetto, where approximately 540,000 people were murdered.[15][nb 2] Joachim's widow, Huberta, would manage the Haus Meer Estate until its inheritance by his son, Friedrich Heinrich von der Leyen II in 1970"
FF - The above Wikipedia passage is then asserted to be "Disinformation" by the narrative control propagandists running it. BS.
The Von der Leyen family also ran a Euthanasia Program called "The Institute for Typhus and Virus Research." Euthanasia is a eugenicist's favorite way to kill off "useless eaters" from the gene pool.
Nazi's all the way down in Ursula Von der Leyen's ideas and blood, genetics.