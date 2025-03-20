https://www.wsj.com/opinion/epa-lee-zeldin-inflation-reduction-act-liberal-groups-funding-joe-biden-e961350c?mod=hp_opin_pos_1

The whole article can be read at the WSJ site. Substack removed 4 posts in which I included full-text WSJ articles recently so I can’t do that any more.

The program’s biggest recipient is Climate United, which was also formed in 2023 and has received $7 billion—nearly as much the EPA’s annual budget. Climate United claims on its website to have made a handful of “investments,” including $32 million for a solar project in Arkansas and $250 million for California electric truck manufacturing.

Climate United says it is “partnering with” Forum Mobility, a California electric truck and charging startup, whose CEO Matt LeDucq is a Biden-Harris donor. The primary beneficiary of the Arkansas “investment” is Scenic Hill Solar, whose CEO is Bill Halter, the state’s former Democratic lieutenant governor who worked in the Clinton Administration.

We discovered these political connections via Google searches, and no doubt there are—and will be—many more. Mr. Zeldin says the Biden EPA intentionally structured the grant agreements with liberal groups to prevent the agency or Congress from overseeing how the funds are spent….