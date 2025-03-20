Today was a big day for Fraud and Abuse articles
Does the US even know how deep the hole is? If the agencies just write checks wantonly with nothing behind them, does the USA only owe $36 Trillion dollars?
The whole article can be read at the WSJ site. Substack removed 4 posts in which I included full-text WSJ articles recently so I can’t do that any more.
The program’s biggest recipient is Climate United, which was also formed in 2023 and has received $7 billion—nearly as much the EPA’s annual budget. Climate United claims on its website to have made a handful of “investments,” including $32 million for a solar project in Arkansas and $250 million for California electric truck manufacturing.
Climate United says it is “partnering with” Forum Mobility, a California electric truck and charging startup, whose CEO Matt LeDucq is a Biden-Harris donor. The primary beneficiary of the Arkansas “investment” is Scenic Hill Solar, whose CEO is Bill Halter, the state’s former Democratic lieutenant governor who worked in the Clinton Administration.
We discovered these political connections via Google searches, and no doubt there are—and will be—many more. Mr. Zeldin says the Biden EPA intentionally structured the grant agreements with liberal groups to prevent the agency or Congress from overseeing how the funds are spent….
I hate to say this, but does anyone remember the $700 AF toilet seats and the $200 AF hammers? I was in the AF in the 80's and we were always hearing about WFA (waste, fraud and abuse). Then when we had to submit our budgets before September, we were told (in no uncertain terms) to NOT reduce our budgets but raise them. Why? Because someone might think what we were doing wasn't necessary.
Hey, Stacy Abrams group used their $2B to give electric appliances to 117 households, to replace gas appliances. Hopefully they can afford the increase in their utilities cost and they aren't on a Coal power grid. You have to recognize there is overhead that has to be covered. 1% for climate change mitigation, 99% for overhead, graft, payola, political kickbacks. That's what the IRA was, just a giant slush fund for DemonRat Cult.