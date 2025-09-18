The links for ACIP viewers of my live blog are below. Today the meeting starts at 10 am with roll call.
Thursday
https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/events/events-cdc-acip-meetings/cdc-acip-meeting-sept-18/
Friday
https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/events/events-cdc-acip-meetings/cdc-acip-meeting-sept-19/
The schedule for today is MMRV vaccine in the am and Hepatitis B vaccine after lunch. I will post some of my old musings on Hep B and Varicella if they have not been taken down. Below is the agenda.
MEETING OF THE ADVISORY COMMITTEE ON IMMUNIZATION PRACTICES (ACIP)
Agenda (Draft)
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Atlanta, GA
Thursday, September 18, 2025
10:00 AM Welcome and Roll Call Dr. Martin Kulldorff (ACIP Chair)
Dr. Mina Zadeh (ACIP Executive Secretary, CDC)
Dr. Martin Kulldorff (ACIP Chair)
10:30 AM Update on Work Groups 11:00 AM Measles, Mumps, Rubella, and Varicella
(MMRV) Vaccines
Introduction Background on MMRV Presentation on febrile seizure following
MMRV vaccine
Proposed recommendations and discussion 1:00 PM Lunch
Dr. Martin Kulldorff (ACIP Chair)
Dr. Arjun Srinivasan (CDC/NCIRD)
Dr. John Su (CDC/NCEZID)
Dr. Martin Kulldorff (ACIP Chair)
1:30 PM Hepatitis B Vaccine
Introduction Presentation on Hepatitis B Birth Dose
Vaccination
Hep B vaccine safety updates Proposed recommendations and discussion 4:00 PM Break
Dr. Martin Kulldorff (ACIP Chair)
Dr. Adam Langer (CDC/NCHHSTP)
Dr. John Su (CDC/NCEZID)
Dr. Martin Kulldorff (ACIP Chair)
4:15 PM Agency Updates 4:30 PM Public Comment
CDC, CMS, FDA, HRSA, IHS, NIH
5:00 PM Votes
MMRV vaccines MMRV vaccines - VFC Hepatitis B vaccines Hepatitis B vaccines – VFC 5:30 PM Adjourn
Dr. Martin Kulldorff (ACIP Chair)
Dr. Jeanne Santoli (CDC/NCIRD)
Dr. Martin Kulldorff (ACIP Chair)
Dr. Jeanne Santoli (CDC/NCIRD)
Agenda (Draft)
Friday, September 19, 2025
8:30 AM Welcome and Roll Call Dr. Martin Kulldorff (ACIP Chair)
Dr. Mina Zadeh (ACIP Executive Secretary, CDC)
8:45 AM COVID-19 Vaccines
Introduction COVID-19 epidemiology update Updates to 2024-2025 COVID-19 Implementation
Considerations
COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness update COVID-19 vaccine safety update Additional COVID-19 vaccine safety presentations 11:30 AM Lunch
Dr. Retsef Levi (ACIP WG Chair)
Dr. Arjun Srinivasan (CDC/NCIRD)
Dr. Arjun Srinivasan (CDC/NCIRD)
Dr. Arjun Srinivasan (CDC/NCIRD)
Dr. John Su (CDC/NCEZID)
TBD
12:00 PM COVID-19 Vaccines (continued)
Economic analysis of COVID-19 vaccination COVID-19 Vaccine Manufacturer updates TBD
COVID-19 Discussion Framing Proposed recommendations and discussion 1:40 PM Break
Dr. Arjun Srinivasan (CDC/NCIRD) on behalf of
the University of Michigan
Dr. Retsef Levi (ACIP WG Chair)
Dr. Retsef Levi (ACIP WG Chair)
1:45 PM Public Comment
2:15 PM Votes
3:00 PM Adjourn
COVID-19 Vaccines Dr. Retsef Levi (ACIP WG Chair)
How did humans survive for thousands of years without a panel of "experts" to determine how to live a healthy life and what "medicine" we should take?
Thank you Meryl for the update. It is encouraging to see some very intelligent and un-sponsored scientists and medical professionals look critically at these issues.
It's about time the industry shills were removed from this decision tree. Perhaps we can restore some confidence and trust back in our government agencies that are working for the benefit of the American people and not their own financial interests.