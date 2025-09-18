The links for ACIP viewers of my live blog are below. Today the meeting starts at 10 am with roll call.

Thursday

https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/events/events-cdc-acip-meetings/cdc-acip-meeting-sept-18/

Friday

https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/events/events-cdc-acip-meetings/cdc-acip-meeting-sept-19/

The schedule for today is MMRV vaccine in the am and Hepatitis B vaccine after lunch. I will post some of my old musings on Hep B and Varicella if they have not been taken down. Below is the agenda.

MEETING OF THE ADVISORY COMMITTEE ON IMMUNIZATION PRACTICES (ACIP)

Agenda (Draft)

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Atlanta, GA

Thursday, September 18, 2025

10:00 AM Welcome and Roll Call Dr. Martin Kulldorff (ACIP Chair)

Dr. Mina Zadeh (ACIP Executive Secretary, CDC)

Dr. Martin Kulldorff (ACIP Chair)

10:30 AM Update on Work Groups 11:00 AM Measles, Mumps, Rubella, and Varicella

(MMRV) Vaccines

Introduction Background on MMRV Presentation on febrile seizure following

MMRV vaccine

Proposed recommendations and discussion 1:00 PM Lunch

Dr. Martin Kulldorff (ACIP Chair)

Dr. Arjun Srinivasan (CDC/NCIRD)

Dr. John Su (CDC/NCEZID)

Dr. Martin Kulldorff (ACIP Chair)

1:30 PM Hepatitis B Vaccine

Introduction Presentation on Hepatitis B Birth Dose

Vaccination

Hep B vaccine safety updates Proposed recommendations and discussion 4:00 PM Break

Dr. Martin Kulldorff (ACIP Chair)

Dr. Adam Langer (CDC/NCHHSTP)

Dr. John Su (CDC/NCEZID)

Dr. Martin Kulldorff (ACIP Chair)

4:15 PM Agency Updates 4:30 PM Public Comment

CDC, CMS, FDA, HRSA, IHS, NIH

5:00 PM Votes

MMRV vaccines MMRV vaccines - VFC Hepatitis B vaccines Hepatitis B vaccines – VFC 5:30 PM Adjourn

Dr. Martin Kulldorff (ACIP Chair)

Dr. Jeanne Santoli (CDC/NCIRD)

Dr. Martin Kulldorff (ACIP Chair)

Agenda (Draft)

Friday, September 19, 2025

8:30 AM Welcome and Roll Call Dr. Martin Kulldorff (ACIP Chair)

Dr. Mina Zadeh (ACIP Executive Secretary, CDC)

8:45 AM COVID-19 Vaccines

Introduction COVID-19 epidemiology update Updates to 2024-2025 COVID-19 Implementation

Considerations

COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness update COVID-19 vaccine safety update Additional COVID-19 vaccine safety presentations 11:30 AM Lunch

Dr. Retsef Levi (ACIP WG Chair)

Dr. Arjun Srinivasan (CDC/NCIRD)

Dr. Arjun Srinivasan (CDC/NCIRD)

Dr. Arjun Srinivasan (CDC/NCIRD)

Dr. John Su (CDC/NCEZID)

TBD

12:00 PM COVID-19 Vaccines (continued)

Economic analysis of COVID-19 vaccination COVID-19 Vaccine Manufacturer updates TBD

COVID-19 Discussion Framing Proposed recommendations and discussion 1:40 PM Break

Dr. Arjun Srinivasan (CDC/NCIRD) on behalf of

the University of Michigan

Dr. Retsef Levi (ACIP WG Chair)

Dr. Retsef Levi (ACIP WG Chair)

1:45 PM Public Comment

2:15 PM Votes

3:00 PM Adjourn

COVID-19 Vaccines Dr. Retsef Levi (ACIP WG Chair)