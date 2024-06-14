PO BOX 952

Dear Friends,

The World Health Organization was employed to centralize control of public health and health information by globalist elites. They failed to achieve any of their major goals at May's World Health Assembly--but the globalist agenda continues to move forward.

The United Nations, like the WHO, has been captured by the same elites and is being used to centralize control of information and many other matters. This plan is similar to the WHO plan, which would allow the UN Secretary-General to declare "global shocks" without any standards, and then decide how the world would have to respond.

But there are other worrying parts of the plan, all justified by humanitarian efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, while the UN centralizes control of information and education and pushes forward various aspect of the WEF's Great Reset. We at Door to Freedom will keep you abreast of the scheme as we learn exactly what is being planned for this September.

Below is a short article about the UN's plans, with lots of links so you can peruse the UN's own documents and see where they hope to take us. We will continue shedding light on these efforts!

Meryl

The Great Reset: A Global Public Private Partnership between the UN and the WEF

Jacob Nordengard, PhD.

On June 3 2020, Klaus Schwab, the executive chairman of World Economic Forum (WEF) declared “The Great Reset”. It was followed by statements from UN Secretary-General António Guterres, Prince Charles (now King Charles III), and representatives from the International Monetary Fund, Microsoft and Mastercard.

The key message was that the old system was no longer fit for the 21st Century. The COVID-19 crisis had, according to Klaus, created an opportunity for change:

"Now is the historical moment in time, not only to fight the real virus but to shape the system for the needs of the Post-Corona era."

UN Secretary-General Guterres stated that:

"We must build more equal, inclusive and sustainable economies and societies that are more resilient in the face of pandemics, climate change and the many other global changes we face."

This was one year after a strategic partnership had been signed between the UN and WEF with the intent to accelerate the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.The United Nations leadership would “engage in and utilize the different platforms” provided by the World Economic Forum “to advance impact.”

This constituted a Common Futures Agenda between UN and the global business community. It would deliver opportunities for the crisis profiteers as well as for those who sought centralized control. The Great Reset would be achieved through a revision and transformation of the UN system into a global Public-Private Partnership with WEF as a key partner.

Only a week after the declaration, a UN report with an action plan was issued, based on the recommendations from the United Nations High Level Panel on Digital Connectivity (headed by Melinda Gates and Jack Ma, president of Alibaba and at the time a WEF board member). The purpose was to implement the digital agenda, “CONNECT, RESPECT, and PROTECT all people in the digital age.”

In the report The Sustainable Development Goals Report 2020 published by the UN on July 7, 2020, António Guterres, under the heading “Launching the Decade of Action at a Time of Crisis,” remarked that “[t]he 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) demand nothing short of a transformation of the financial, economic and political systems that govern our societies today to guarantee the human rights of all.”

The report stated that the pandemic had demonstrated the benefits of digitalization—such as research collaborations on vaccine development, working from home, online education, and e-commerce, while the pandemic had also emphasized the divide between those who had Internet access and those who did not. This now had to be remedied. The goal was, once again, to include every human in the digitalization agenda.

In September 2020, during the UN 75th anniversary celebrations, the UN member states asked the Secretary-General for recommendations on how our global challenges, such as the climate and health crises, could be handled more effectively. In a declaration made by the member states the following assertions are found:

"The COVID-19 pandemic has reminded us in the most powerful way that we are closely interconnected and only as strong as our weakest link. Only by working together and in solidarity can we end the pandemic and effectively tackle its consequences. Only together can we build resilience against future pandemics and other global challenges. Multilateralism is not an option but a necessity as we build back better for a more equal, more resilient and more sustainable world. The United Nations must be at the centre of our efforts."

A year later, in September 2021, Guterres report Our Common Agenda was published in response. It contained twelve concrete commitments on how to achieve a multilateral world order with muscle that could effectively implement the 17 Sustainable Development Goals and manage future crises.

It was also proposed that the future direction of United Nations would be decided at a “Summit of the Future”. All to create "The Future TheyWant.”

Here are two of the bold new ideas the UN suggested:

1. Information control: "Third, now is the time to end the “infodemic” plaguing our world by defending a common, empirically backed consensus around facts, science and knowledge. The “war on science” must end. All policy and budget decisions should be backed by science and expertise, and I am calling for a global code of conduct that promotes integrity in public information."

2. A change in how economic prosperity is measured; essentially this would be a shift to ESG investing, with profitability a secondary goal.

Gutteres also proposed "a Summit of the Future to forge a new global consensus on what our future should look like, and what we can do today to secure it."

This Summit of the Future will be held in 3 months, during the UN General Assembly meeting on September 22-23. See the May 14, 2024 version of the UN's Pact for the Future here or see a version in which we highlighted the most relevant sections here.

The High Level Advisory Board for Effective Multilateralism (HLAB) was launched in April 2022 to advise Member States on issues where “governance improvements are most needed.” As Guterres asked, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, the co-chair of the Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response, to lead the board, with Tharman Shanmugaratnam, co-chair of G20 High Level Independent Panel (HLIP) on Financing the Global Commons for Pandemic Preparedness and Response, as one of the board members it was quite obvious what kind of advice would be delivered. The HLAB produced the report A Breakthrough for People and Planet in 2023.

The agenda has since been further developed in eleven Policy Briefs(published between March and September 2023). These form the basis for summit’s outcome document “The Pact for the Future.”

1. Safeguarding the Planet–The planet shall be safeguarded against actions that have a negative impact on future generations. 2. Managing Global Shocks–An emergency platform that acts under command from predetermined protocols shall be convened if a global crisis occurs. 3. Meaningful Youth Engagement–Youth shall be torchbearers for the sustainable development goals and applying pressure order to change the system. 4. Measuring what we value–Our actions shall be valued in relation to the well-being of the planet and displayed on scoreboards. 5. A Global Digital Compact–International data collection systems shall be created to advance monitoring and actions against unsustainable practices. 6. Reforms to the International Financial Architecture–The financial system will be restructured into an apex body for the world economy. 7. Outer Space Governance–Space technologies will be used to surveil the earth system and detect potential risks. 8. Information Integrity on Digital Platforms–Social media will be surveilled to prevent the spread of harmful information. 9. A New Agenda for Peace–Peace shall be maintained with a stronger collective security machinery. 10. Transforming Education–Teachers will be transformed from passive educators to active agents of change. 11. UN 2.0–The United Nations will be upgraded and use the “fusion of data, innovation, digital, foresight and behavioural science expertise” to turbocharge the 2030 agenda.

Our Common Agenda combines United Nations humanitarian goals for a diverse, inclusive and equitable world society with World Economic Forums technocratic and transhuman Fourth Industrial Revolution ideals. The end result is a toxic cocktail that constitutes a serious health hazard for humanity.

Read more about the agenda at my Substack, The Pharos Chronicles, and my books Rockefeller: Controlling the Game, The Global Coup d’Ètat and my forthcoming book The Digital World Brain.

Just a reminder from last September that the UN and WHO are indivisible:

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/united-nations-approves-pandemic-declaration/