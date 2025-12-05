The meeting has gone on for 1.5 hours so far. Again I missed the first few minutes due to internet issues. It seems I used up a tremendous amount of gigabytes on photos and T-Mobile insists I pick a US state as my current location before selling me more bytes at the ACIP cherry.

It has been mostly a rehash of yesterday. Today I am focused on who is interrupting, how they are being rude, etc. What are today’s talking points? It is time to name names, and to do that, you and I need the specifics.

So here goes.

Expertise.

The same issue of the peanut gallery insisting that the ACIP members lack the expertise that the liaisons claim to enjoy reared its ugly head today. Yet we learned all about “expertise” during COVID. The more time you spent in school, the stupider you are, in general.

These doofusses tell us they have the expertise because they treat patients with Hepatitis B. Well, I too treated patients with Hep B. It is said that 1% of cases are fulminant—leading to rapid death. I think I am the one among these doctors who does have real life expertise. My maternal grandfather died of fulminant Hep B at age 69, after taking a part-time job in a grocery deli, where he would have gotten it from the meat he was cutting or the meatcutter—a rare but known risk factor.

A friend of the family—the 21 year old sister of my stepdaughter’s best friend—died of fulminant Hep B after a needle stick injury when working as a medical assistant while I was studying medicine.

I was exposed to Hep B as a new intern when trying to save the life of a young drug abuser who was dying from a flail mitral valve due to endocarditis. He was in gross heart failure, spraying bloody sputum all over me and the nurses. One nurse got a needlestick injury and so the patient was tested and was positive for Hep B Surface Antigen: his blood was highly contagious. He lived to get a new valve.

We were all offered the new Hep B vaccine (derived from a pooled blood product) and HBIG (a pooled blood product composed mostly of Hep B antibodies, derived mostly from drug abusers. Given the fact that my grandfather had had the worst kind of Hep B a few years earlier, and I might be genetically at higher risk than your average Joe, I was glad to take both products. Of course I never received full informed consent about where the ingredients for the two products came from.

Both these products might have transmitted HIV—I was lucky to avoid that—but I did come down with some other unknown virus after receiving these products. My liver, spleen and lymph nodes all swelled up and I had 6 months of fatigue. Then I got better.

The current vaccines are NOT what I received. The current Hep B vaccines were the first recombinant DNA vaccines (the code for the antigen was inserted via [then new] genetic engineering into a yeast) and they were not licensed during my training. One of the reasons they were probably pushed was to give this recombinant vaccine platform some tailwind. It worked.

I also know about several local teachers who were impaired and/or disabled after receiving the vaccine when the school system called for universal vaccinations, about 25 years ago. This was a stupid recommendation since teachers are at virtually no occupational risk of Hep B. It is another example of how the dumb recommendations always seem to err in the direction of giving more vaccinations.

Dr. Meissner made some logical fallacies. He interrupts a bit. He claimed repeatedly:

There is lifelong protection from the vaccine from the 3 dose series starting at birth. The lack of case reports otherwise proves it. [Yet the literature shows that serology titers drop over time, they drop more the younger you are when vaccinated, and this is thought to reflect lack of protection in studies on different populations, which Meissner must not have read. —Nass] There is no evidence of harm from this schedule or vaccine, regardless of blood brain barrier being more open the younger you are, etc. [Again, he must not have seen the literature on side effects. So why is he so sure of himself?—Nass] The serology result of 10 milli international units reflects protection after 3 doses. The serology result of 10 may not reflect protection after 1 dose. We don’t know. [So is serology an accurate reflection of immunity? Why doesn’t Dr. Meissner see the fallacy in his thinking?—Nass]

Dr. Hibbeln is a psychiatrist and Captain in the public health service (a retired government doc) whose claim to fame is emphasizing the value of omega 3 fatty acids in psychiatric disease. He evidences perseveration: “continuation of something (such as an activity or thought) usually to an extreme degree or beyond a desired point.” He both interrupts and demands to be heard. He raised his voice early in the meaning, and he claimed that “no rational science has been presented.” He demanded that the votes not be held. He later objected to proceeding with one vote. This is the clue that he is taking his orders from the Pharma lobby. “I note again that we have great uncertainty and lack of clarity regarding what these votes mean.” What an arrogant windbag.

Among those from the peanut gallery who also demanded the vote not be conducted (which is the first I’ve ever heard such a thing at an ACIP or VRBPAC meeting or any meeting—and therefore, the fact that so many people came up with this same demand “independently” is almost a guarantee that they did not come up with it independently, but were given it as a key talking point by their handlers. Let’s list these highly credentialed doctors who have revealed themselves to be lacking in professional decorum, a coven of craven Pharma shills — not the selfless, highfalutin’ professors of medicine and practicing doctors they profess to be.

Flor Munoz, pediatrics professor at Baylor. She is primarily responsible for the CDC recommendation to give the DPT to pregnanat women, and repeat it during each pregnancy, by conducting trials in pregnant women in which it supposedly caused no harm. Not only did she call to “dismiss the votes” but she also maligned the ACIP membersfor their lack of understanding “the data” and their inadequate understanding of immunology. Unethical and rude. Knows how to play the game. Sly. Amy Middleman, an adolescent medicine professor at U. Oklahoma. A major loudmouth. She had to read much of her statement—another clue she probably didn’t write all of it. She too claimed she had the expertise the ACIP members lacked. Rude and crude. Judy Schlay, a professor of family medicine and public health doc. She too called for the vote to not be held. Jason Goldman, an internist and concierge physician in Florida. One of the rudest members of the liaison coven, also perseverates. Instructed the ACIP members to listen to (their betters) the liaison members. He too read his comment, indicating he probably did not write it. Claimed the Hepatitis B discussion was “an unnecessary solution looking for a problem.” Has no special expertise in anything that I could find. Natasha Bagdasarian, the chief medical executive for the state of Michigan, again brought up the issue of syphilis cases to suggest that Hep B cases are also rising, though they are being missed. Yet one more talking point that was brought up yesterday. Who told her to say that?

What would solve the entire problem of missed cases is testing every mother. I explained how we could get that accomplished in virtually a week—as soon as it costs a hospital money to NOT do it, they will all, I guarantee, make it happen!!!

And you critically need to test so the newborns who ARE positive get the help they need to not catch Hep B—those HBIG hyperimmune globulin shots—the same stuff I got that probably contained an extraneous virus. Note how CDC does not tell moms where it came from. It came from those sleazy “plasma centers” that pay homeless people, alcoholics and drug addicts to sell their plasma.

The HBIG works right away. The vaccine, if it works in a newborn’s immature immune system, will take at least 2 weeks to have an effect. It is really the HBIG that immediately fights the infection, not the vaccine. But none of the self-proclaimed experts demanding more shots at birth let this truth pass their lips.

There were 3 votes regarding delaying the Hep B birth dose and giving parents options. Unfortunately I do not have the language since it was changed several times. The bottom line is that Drs. Meissner, Hibbeln and Pollack all voted to leave things as they were, and the rest voted for a change, or occasionally abstained.

Now there will be presentations from Aaron Siri and Tracy Beth Hoeg. The industry reps declined to appear. Did they decide it was best not to reiterate the talking points yet one more time? No more votes today.