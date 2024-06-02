Share this postToday's Rally for Freedom in Genevamerylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherToday's Rally for Freedom in Geneva3 hours of great speeches and songsMeryl NassJun 02, 202424Share this postToday's Rally for Freedom in Genevamerylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther9Sharehttps://rumble.com/v4yuy95-we-are-the-change-rally-in-geneva.htmlDon’t miss Jessica Rose and the rap song she wrote.24Share this postToday's Rally for Freedom in Genevamerylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther9SharePrevious
Awesome! So many like minded people! If i was still living in Germany I would probably be part of the AFD.
Love it, you're the best, Dr. Nass!!! In case you haven't heard of him, Dr. Hoffe is going through he same thing as so many other brave doctors went through. I'm going to donate to his legal fund, too. It's the least I can do for the doctors who have dedicated their lives to real health, integrity and freedom.
https://gingerbreggin.substack.com/p/small-town-country-doctor-charles?publication_id=731509&post_id=145211050&isFreemail=true&r=tlrmq&triedRedirect=true
I spent my Saturday watching ALL of it. Jessica Rose's rap was the highlight! IMO.