The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) is meeting this Thursday, May 22, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. EDT to discuss and make recommendations for the 2025-2026 COVID-19 vaccine formula. You can watch the meeting live on CHD.TV where Dr. Meryl Nass will be live blogging. (https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/)

Having weathered the COVID crisis and our government agencies’ disastrous handling of it, the truth about this risky, ineffective injection has steadily enlightened the public and is now undeniable. With serious injuries including deaths in adults and children of all ages following receipt of these shots, it is time to put VRBPAC on notice that we’re aware of these horrific adverse events and it’s time the committee members realize that the public is no longer blindly accepting their recommendations.

The FDA has established a docket for public comment for the May 22 meeting.

Be sure to take action no later than the May 23 deadline. Comments will not be accepted after 11:59 p.m. ET on Friday.

