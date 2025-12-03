Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mary Jensen's avatar
Mary Jensen
6h

Beautiful pictures! Thanks for sharing them.... :)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
John Day MD's avatar
John Day MD
6h

Pediatric Cardiologist, Kirk Milhoan, from Maui, is a good man, and will help protect the "keiki" (children). He takes Martin Kulldorf's place, as Kulldorf, a biostatistician, takes on work more directly suited to his expertise.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
22 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Meryl Nass
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture