I decided this was too important to miss, so I will have to watch and report back, though I will not be live-blogging the meeting. Karl Jablonowski at CHD will do that.

But I will jot down notes and post what I think needs to known on my blog. However, since I am six hours ahead and the meetings are expected to end close to my midnight, I may not post anything right away. Or I may post intermittently and keep updating, given the importance of this meeting to the world and to me… since I have been concerned about the issues for 25 years and written many articles about the childhood vaccines.

Here are the links to watch the ACIP show. I don’t have the CHD link to watch the commentary and for you to make comments, but it should be easy to find.

Thursday

Friday

I also have a large number of partly completed blog posts and may start posting them over the next few weeks—so don’t yell at me for working too hard. I did walk about 7 miles today. Visited many of the places I loved in Seville. Enjoyed the parks and the river and the extraordinary architectural feats. May cross the river to the authentic French pastry shop tomorrow. IMHO Spain does not know how to make pastries. Which is good, so I don’t eat them.

Here is the world’s largest Gothic cathedral, completed in 1517 after about 100 years of effort. It is a pastiche of styles, and includes a Moorish tower (the Giralda). The Spanish Catholics liked to build their cathedrals on top of Moslem mosques (Cordoba) or on the site of the one they just destroyed, and this is no exception. The Moors were driven out of Seville around 1250. Front and side views

Here is the Torre de Oro (Tower of gold, see the golden colored tiles on top) from around 1220 AD

In the public parque Maria Luisa, where I got next to a very tall sycamore tree to show its girth.

And views from the huge edifice built for the Iberoamerican exposition of 1929 (before things crashed).

There are 50 alcoves like this built into the structure. Each of the arches contains one, each about 10-12 feet wide. Each alcove has tiled benches and a tiled painting representative of that province, with unique styles.

The taller portions of the building do not contain the alcoves. Below is the central part of the building. The water has been drained from the “little river” around the building, for the winter. The rest of the year you can rent boats and paddle around.

Below shows you some of the archways. Within or rather under each is a representation of that province in Spain. 50 altogether. It is a mammoth building.

Tomorrow, before ACIP, I will tour nearby Roman ruins.