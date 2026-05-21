Tonight, CHD is hosting an X Space on the “Global Health Emergency” by the WHO, Ebola, Hantavirus, Gain of Function, Biolabs with me at 8 pm EDT
See you there
And the WHO is at it again, hoping to govern public health globally. From a video of Tedros at the WHA meeting this week came the following scary phrase, which I’ve transcribed:
“We realize that we need to reform the governance of global health security, to bring everything together into a cohesive whole…. It’s time for a renovation.”
Given the WHO’s miserable track record, I don’t think it will get very far. Stay tuned.
Here is a link so everyone can join the X space:
Hantavirus & Ebola: W.H.O Declares “Global Health Emergency” hosted by @CHDTVLive.
Thank you for letting us know.
The fact that WHO is there is bad enough.