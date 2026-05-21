And the WHO is at it again, hoping to govern public health globally. From a video of Tedros at the WHA meeting this week came the following scary phrase, which I’ve transcribed:

“We realize that we need to reform the governance of global health security, to bring everything together into a cohesive whole…. It’s time for a renovation.”

Given the WHO’s miserable track record, I don’t think it will get very far. Stay tuned.

Here is a link so everyone can join the X space: