TONITE: 7 pm EDT US, we present a WEBINAR on the WHO with me, Drs. Paul Marik, Pierre Kory and attorney Katy Ashby-Koppens
I will be presenting new material on the history of biowarfare through the present day, and the era of lab-loosed pandemics to come--unless we stop the WHO
As there is a large Japanese audience for this program, and today Japan had what appeared to be tens of thousands of marchers in the streets of Tokyo protesting the WHO, this is a very auspicious time for this program. I am tremendously excited to be presenting to a Pacific Rim audience—an audience whose citizens experienced biological warfare before and during World War 2.
Their wonderful www.FLCCC.net covid protocol made a HUGE difference in our families recovery from “covid” flu. Ivermectin specifically .
Is there a link to join this webinar?