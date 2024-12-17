Top Russian General assassinated in Moscow, who was in charge of CBRN warfare
We are desperate to induce Russia to give us an excuse to widen the Ukraine war. Lt. General Kirilov addressed the UN regarding the US biolabs in Ukraine in 2022
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2024/12/17/russia-explosion-igor-kirillov-dead/
The BBC has a more extensive story: https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cm2ek388yxzo
The WaPo has decided to ignore Victoria Nuland's admission that we had biolabs in Ukraine. Unbelievable. Lying lying lying.
I had a neighbor by his own admission, stated he was in charge of the Pentagon detail that was “taking down” the Russian labs in the early 2000’s. When I asked him why in 2021 were we still involved in those bio labs, his answer was “it’s complicated.” From that time forward over several months, he could no longer look me in the eye.