https://www.medpagetoday.com/special-reports/features/115697

Rise of Tracy Beth Høeg

Tracy Beth Høeg, MD, PhD, a sports medicine physician focused on ultramarathon runners who rose to prominence by challenging COVID policy, now holds the title of "senior clinical science advisor" within an FDA agency, STAT reportedopens in a new tab or window.

Høeg previously was named a special assistant to FDA Commissioner Marty Makary, MD, MPH, and just this month, her LinkedIn profile was updated to add the senior clinical science advisor title at the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, which is led by Vinay Prasad, MD, MPH.

Indeed, "Høeg, a political appointee and close confidante of Makary's, is already starting to have a central role in reshaping vaccine policy," the article stated. This includes attending a CDC advisory meeting in April, and reportedly being involved in the delay of the approval of the Novavax COVID shot.

Colleagues described her as "thoughtful, data-driven, and willing to engage with those who disagree with her," the article stated. Nonetheless, "critics and skeptical agency employees are worried she will push for needless scrutiny of vaccines, making it more difficult for people to protect themselves against harmful diseases."

Neither Høeg nor HHS responded to STAT's request for an interview. The outlet reported that it spoke with seven of her colleagues and public health experts and reviewed dozens of Høeg's research papers, media appearances, and articles.

NIH Director: "Unlikely" Vaccines Cause Autism

NIH Director Jay Bhattacharya, MD, PhD, addressed vaccines and fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic in an interview with Politicoopens in a new tab or window.

"The first and most important thing is that dissenting voices need to be heard and allowed," he told the outlet, which noted that Bhattacharya was one of the loudest critics of lockdowns during the pandemic.

When asked if there should be a formal, independent commission to assess the pandemic response and assign responsibility, Bhattacharya said he has argued for this kind of commission since before he became NIH director. "The goal of such a commission is not to place blame, but to assess the mistakes and then change our processes so we don't make those same mistakes again," he said.

Bhattacharya also acknowledged that "really well done studies" have failed to find a link between the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine and autism. "It seems unlikely for MMR," he said. "Others have not been as well studied. As a scientist, I'd say it's unlikely that one of the vaccines is the cause but I don't know for certain."

As for whether Bhattacharya is up-to-date on COVID vaccines, he said he had two shots in 2021 and "I have not had any since."

He also praised the pardon of Anthony Fauci, MD, and said it's not likely that Europe will be able to poach American scientists: "France is a nice place to visit," he said.

New MAHA Think Tank

The Make America Healthy Again movement has launched a new think tank called the MAHA Institute, and it has the Trump administration's attention, STAT reportedopens in a new tab or window.

Key topics discussed at the think tank's inaugural event last week ranged from "rethinking vaccine availability and review to removing processed foods from schools, to using keto diets to treat mental illnesses and reforming the regulatory systems intended to protect the public," the article stated.

Leaders at the MAHA Institute are close allies of HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., though he has committed to distancing himself from them in taking office, STAT reported.

Meanwhile, officials from the Trump administration turned up at the think tank's launch, including Calley Means, a health adviser to the White House; Sara Brenner, MD, MPH, principal deputy commissioner at the FDA; and Noah Sofio, who identified himself as a CMS official.

At one point, Meryl Nass, MD, a physician from Maine who had her license suspendedopens in a new tab or window in 2022 for allegedly spreading COVID misinformation, was called on stage and introduced as "one of the world's experts" on vaccine issues.