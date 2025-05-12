Meryl’s CHAOS Newsletter

Meryl’s CHAOS Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Grant Simmons ( Australia)'s avatar
Grant Simmons ( Australia)
1h

Just a little disconcerting .....! But if it's the end of everything , then I certainly don't want to be holed up with the despots that are responsible for this .....🤷🏻‍♂️😲🙏🏾🙏

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
AJR's avatar
AJR
2h

Recent construction work was being done under our noses in Washington DC. Tucker Carlson was shocked to say the least about nobody seemed interested about this. All across America there been reports about underground tunnels and construction. What do they know that we don’t know?

AJR

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies by Meryl Nass and others
47 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Meryl Nass
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture