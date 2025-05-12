Share this postMeryl’s CHAOS NewsletterTrucker delivers to underground base in MissouriCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreTrucker delivers to underground base in Missouri6 minute video worth a watch. It's huge and he says it was built 30 years ago.Meryl NassMay 12, 202575Share this postMeryl’s CHAOS NewsletterTrucker delivers to underground base in MissouriCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore4912Sharehttps://x.com/BGatesIsaPyscho/status/191952424618079038475Share this postMeryl’s CHAOS NewsletterTrucker delivers to underground base in MissouriCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore4912SharePrevious
Just a little disconcerting .....! But if it's the end of everything , then I certainly don't want to be holed up with the despots that are responsible for this .....🤷🏻♂️😲🙏🏾🙏
Recent construction work was being done under our noses in Washington DC. Tucker Carlson was shocked to say the least about nobody seemed interested about this. All across America there been reports about underground tunnels and construction. What do they know that we don’t know?
AJR