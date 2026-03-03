Trump administration files a SECOND amicus brief to the Supreme Court in favor of Monsanto Bayer.
Look how many amicus briefs Bayer has managed to pull together. Where are the briefs for the people?
Here is the docket with all the briefs filed in the case:
https://www.supremecourt.gov/search.aspx?filename=/docket/docketfiles/html/public/24-1068.html
Here is the second brief filed by the US Solicitor General of the DOJ:
https://www.supremecourt.gov/DocketPDF/24/24-1068/399785/20260302183259184_24-1068%20Monsanto%20tsac.pdf
And here is a list of everything filed since the Supreme Court agreed to take the case. Where are the briefs for our side? Where are all the NGOs that collect donations to save us from toxic products hiding?
I thought Trump was the guy who was going to change all this. Disappointing. Corrupt.
Meryl, thank you for all your work, for real.