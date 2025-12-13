Back last summer I explained how Bayer’s CEO had at least 6 different methods in play to release Bayer from its glyphosate liabilities. Here is the best summary post:

Apparently Bayer’s Bucks are more important to the administration than the estimated ten million MAHA voters who want to stop the intentional poisoning of our food and water . Solicitor General John Sauer of the DOJ filed this very sour brief with the Supreme Court on December 2. Somehow they managed to keep it quiet till now.

How much did this cost Bayer, and did Bayer get shaken down by Trump’s ex-lobbyist team, which includes Susie’s [feminine] Wiles and Pam Bondi, over the past 6 months?

H/T to The New Lede for reporting on this and to Organic Consumer for reprinting their story. I have other commitments right now but will get back to you as soon as I have read the brief to the Supreme Court, in order to provide more detailed reporting.