Trump administration stabs MAHA in the back, supports Bayer's petition for preemption to the Supreme Court
I warned you that with a $16 BILLION war chest set aside to deal with Bayer's liability for glyphosate, anything could happen. Now it has.
Back last summer I explained how Bayer’s CEO had at least 6 different methods in play to release Bayer from its glyphosate liabilities. Here is the best summary post:
Apparently Bayer’s Bucks are more important to the administration than the estimated ten million MAHA voters who want to stop the intentional poisoning of our food and water . Solicitor General John Sauer of the DOJ filed this very sour brief with the Supreme Court on December 2. Somehow they managed to keep it quiet till now.
How much did this cost Bayer, and did Bayer get shaken down by Trump’s ex-lobbyist team, which includes Susie’s [feminine] Wiles and Pam Bondi, over the past 6 months?
H/T to The New Lede for reporting on this and to Organic Consumer for reprinting their story. I have other commitments right now but will get back to you as soon as I have read the brief to the Supreme Court, in order to provide more detailed reporting.
As Bayer was encouraged and permitted by the failed state regulatory mech to sell this poison it does sort of seem reasonable for a liability shield for all usage UNTIL the point at which it was known, or should have been known, to be poisonous. But from that point on they should roast in hell!
Not even surprised, this goes along with DJT’s history of siding with corporations and big money peeps. The commoners are are just that in Donald’s eyes, nothing has changed since 2020.
Trump siding with Bayer in 2019 after RFK Jr won a case against Bayer/Monsanto.
“Trump has publicly aligned himself with pesticide-seed companies to promote the cultivation of GMO crops.”
13 Jun 2019
Center for Food Safety | Press Releases | | CFS Statement: Trump Signs Executive Order to Further Gut Federal GMO Oversight
https://www.centerforfoodsafety.org/press-releases/5624/cfs-statement-trump-signs-executive-order-to-further-gut-federal-gmo-oversight
Trump’s 2019 GMO EO
11 Jun 2019
EO #13874
Federal Register :: Modernizing the Regulatory Framework for Agricultural Biotechnology Products
https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2019/06/14/2019-12802/modernizing-the-regulatory-framework-for-agricultural-biotechnology-products