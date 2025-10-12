Trump admitted in 2023 he wanted to steal Venezuela's oil. Hopefully cooler heads will talk him out of that now and he will stop shooting up boats in international waters
Colombia said one of those boats contained Colombian nationals.
Senator Rand Paul also demands evidence that people being blown away as terrorists or cartel members from Venezuela really are cartel members or terrorists—and what are their names? They were blown to smithereens in international waters. He notes, “Death is not the penalty for drug smuggling.” International law grants due process in the interdiction of drugs.
He’s shooting boats full of narcotics and drug smugglers. Keep the rockets flying Mr. President!
I really don't believe President Trump wanted to take it without paying for it. I believe he just meant the oil would be more available. He isn't always explicit...and he isn't following a script. or a teleprompter.