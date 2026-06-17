Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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Wolf-Steppen's avatar
Wolf-Steppen
3hEdited

Unless Substack is blocking them somehow, I don't understand how such truthtellers as Nisha and John Whitehead don't get more traffic here on Substack. They've been on Substack since 2022, so how in the heck is it possible that almost no one goes to their Stack?! Thank you Meryl for seeking to correct this travesty and generate more interest in, and traffic to, them!! They are constitutionalists extraordianaire!!

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JustPlainBill's avatar
JustPlainBill
2h

As a side observation, notice that when we speak of the vast price of cleaning up these messes, everyone has seemingly moved on from pointing out how much this "adventure" in Iran cost us to conduct from the outset: the price of deploying 3 carrier groups, countless aircraft and refueling tankers, 5,000 marines, countless missiles, bombs, and rockets, and whatever additional stuff we are tossing Israel's way. Not a small sum even considered apart from everything else!

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