Trump calls for review of UN funding, as US faces demand for $3 billion.
Total US funding for all UN agencies (especially including the World Food Program) is $18-20 billion/year
Tulsi also will advance to a full Senate voice, squeaking through today.
And for my many readers who have brought up our membership in the UN, there is some news:
It seems so common sense that you never renew anything without reviewing the terms and conditions first. I don't care if it's $300 or $3 billion. And since when can the UN tell us we "owe" the money? If we fund the bulk of it, the shoe is on the wrong foot and we need to start using our feet, very possibly, to walk away.
Unfortunately, so many of these agencies start out with good intentions, but over the years cronies become sloppy and there’s less and less accountability.