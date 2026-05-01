Trump considering whether to retreat while claiming victory in Iran. He's asked the Intel community how Iran's leadership would react if he did so
Hasn't Trump already thrown away the midterms? How badly does he want to recover support? Does he understand he has no cards left, only the ability to delay the final reckoning?
Excerpts from a very curious Reuters article below. H/T to Mark Wauck. But the craziness in the oil prices since yesterday reflects deeply uncertain markets regarding where the Iran mess is going, and when.
https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-spy-agencies-examine-how-iran-would-react-trump-declaring-victory-2026-04-28/