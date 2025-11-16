Americans thought God spared President Trump’s life in Pennsylvania, and Trump thought so too. Surely it was not for this purpose.

1. Jeffrey Epstein: Trump practically won the election by calling for a release of the Epstein files, then once elected, did everything in his power to block any release. He forced Kash Patel and Pam Bondi to lie that there were no files. He got Speaker Mike Johnson to refuse to seat Rep. Grijalva, a newly-elected Dem Rep from Arizona, because she pledged to be the final vote needed to release the Epstein files.

https://www.cnn.com/2025/11/12/politics/adejlita-grijalva-swearing-in

Some say that Speaker Johnson sent the House home on September 19, anticipating the long shutdown, in an effort to delay seating Grijalva, who won a special election for her father’s seat (he died in March after serving 2 decades in Congress) with 70% of the vote, on September 23. Johnson had seated others who won special elections within 24 hours.

Suddenly this past week, when it was clear the files were finally going to be released, Dems began releasing highly selective Epstein documents, and in response a House Oversight Committee released 20,000 Epstein documents, and on Tuesday there will be an official vote on the full release of an expected 100,000 or more Epstein documents. After while neither the Dem or Republican machines wanted those documents released, suddenly both sides sought credit for releasing them. So there was an Epstein file on Pam Bondi’s desk, then there was no Epstein file on Pam’s desk, and now again there is a massive Epstein file waiting to be released. And has anyone ever apologized or explained any of this?

In addition to identifying plenty of very rich and very important people as perverts and pedophiles, the documents are expected to show us how these elites really do business: the corruption, bribery, blackmail and espionage that seem to be the currency of the Deep State, to which they all belong. The documents are further expected to reveal that Epstein was a Mossad asset. As Ghislaine must have been, given the family history.

Was the sex merely a side show? Has it been used to hide the real story? What about the rest of the network that Epstein and Ghislaine worked for? Matt Stoller shows that Larry Summers, former president of Harvard, almost chair of the Fed, Secretary of the Treasury and perhaps the most influential economist and political whisperer of our era, was a close friend of Epstein. This is definitely worth a read:

Stoller shows us this email from Summers to Epstein in 2017, indicating they were very close, long after Epstein’s conviction. Summers flew 4x to Epstein Island on the Lolita Express.

What was the rest of the Epstein story? Where did his money come from? How big was the network and what were the many things it accomplished and sought?

But maybe the Mossad emails and other documents will have disappeared by Tuesday. After all, we seem to live in an Israel First nation enforced by a non-Jew, Donald Trump. And the elites have had plenty of time to pore through the stash, and we know that both parties are interested in blocking the release of some of what is there.

We don’t know what the Israelis have on Donald that has induced him to support their Gaza genocide, call for corrupt Netanyahu to be pardoned, and continue doling out money and weapons (that at this point we can ill afford to lose) to Israel for its massacres in the West Bank and Lebanon, in addition to its Gaza war crimes and its land grab in Syria. Not to mention its WW3-risking attacks on Iran, designed to inveigle the US into a very large war where it could face Russian and Pakistani nukes as well as Iran’s missiles and drones.

Whatever they have, it has got to be big. What is their hold on him, that in addition to all the above he is willing to lose the midterms and hand Congress to the Democrats in a year? The man who loved WINNING is doing his best to lose the most important election left in his life. WHY?

What has induced our supposedly populist President to stand for such risks?

2. Trump turning on Marjorie Taylor Greene, one of his most loyal supporters in Congress, presumably because she called for a release of the Epstein files and an end to US support of Israel. So much for Trump’s loyalty. So much for Trump holding onto his most solid base in Congress—the “tea party” style members of the House. The man is actually shredding his base.

Need I correct the record on many of the claims made by Trump in his hissy fit above?

Biggest regulation cuts in history? Does he mean cuts to EPA regulations that subject us to dirtier air, water and food? The Trump administration is cutting the wrong regulations, aiding the biggest businesses, making pollution legal again, and failing the consumer.

3. False claims: Stopping 8 wars? Is he nuts? He promised to end the “wars” in Gaza and Ukraine immediately after taking office—but failed at both. Netanyahu is still bombing in Gaza. His army was exhausted and this has given them a bit of a break. From Google Gemini:

Holding, but Fragile: The ceasefire is still formally in effect, but various reports indicate it has been violated with near-daily, low-level violence. One report states that Israel violated the agreement at least 282 times between October 10 and November 10, resulting in hundreds of Palestinian casualties.

The plan still is to turn Gaza into an Israeli Riviera and pump its oil and gas and water for the benefit of Israel. Note this 2019 UN report: Palestinian oil and gas could generate hundreds of $billions for development.

https://unctad.org/news/unrealized-potential-palestinian-oil-and-gas-reserves

Russia has finally realized it had to destroy the infrastructure in Kiev and leave the central government without electricity or heat before the European NATO devils and their Ukrainian allies would cry uncle and end the carnage—as they were perfectly happy to “fight” to the death of the last Ukrainian. Inconveniencing the big boys is what finally gets results. And so now the Zelensky government is embroiled in a big corruption scandal that looks like it has been staged-managed by a top PR firm, that will hopefully lead to a quicker end to this war that Ukraine can only lose, badly.

4. RESPECT: President Trump does not have the respect of the rest of the world. He has had few wins: not on Ukraine, not on blasting boats out of the ocean to threaten Venezuela, not on tariffs, not on buying Argentinian beef or gaining a long-term guarantee on access to minerals that China controls. He bombed a few sites in Iran, after providing an advance warning, just for show. The bluff won’t work anymore. Once everyone knows that is the MO, its magic is gone.

5. Re-industrialization: I strongly believe we need to re-industrialize America. We have the resources, the energy, the water right here to do it. But instead, we have more industrial bankruptcies this year than at any time since 2010. Along with a pipe dream of AI supremacy, that is sucking up our resources and maintaining yet another stock market bubble. Trump’s policies are not leading to re-industrialization, except in a few special cases. We can’t keep buying cheap stuff from countries where labor is practically free and safety regulations don’t exist if we are to get a resurgence in our industrial base. We can’t play with tariffs like it is a poker game. Companies need clear, consistent policies in order to plan, to build new factories. Our industrial base is old and inefficient. But when Trump policies are all over the place and constantly changing, companies will not invest in infrastructure.

6. CRYPTO and the sell-off of government assets: And he wants to put government money into CRYPTO? Make the US Treasury even more of a casino? And sell off government land, or figure out a way to make a profit off it, as Commerce Secretary Lutnick has speculated, to pay off some of the debt? How would that work, exactly?

Sure there are government buildings that can be sold. Sure there is land that can be sold or rented. But it won’t make much dent on the debt. Are we to be like Greece, pushed to sell off government assets to well-connected oligarchs for pennies on the dollar?

The federal government has been throwing ranchers off government land that their families had leased for generations, and thought they would remain on forever. Is this the land it wants to sell?

https://www.congress.gov/crs-product/R42346

The federal government owns roughly 640 million acres, about 28% of the 2.27 billion acres of land in the United States. Four major federal land management agencies administer 606.5 million acres of this land (as of September 30, 2018). They are the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS), and National Park Service (NPS) in the Department of the Interior (DOI) and the Forest Service (FS) in the Department of Agriculture. A fifth agency, the Department of Defense (excluding the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers), administers 8.8 million acres in the United States (as of September 30, 2017), consisting of military bases, training ranges, and more. Together, the five agencies manage about 615.3 million acres, or 27% of the U.S. land base. Many other agencies administer the remaining federal acreage.

It helps to see a map of the federal lands. The majority of Oregon, Utah, Nevada and Alaska are federally owned. Grasp how many ranchers use this land to raise our meat. Do we really want to put this on the auction block? China may be the only nation with the wherewithal to buy much of it.

7. A gratuitously cruel thing President Trump did recently is send the following tweet or TruthSocial message. Rep. Thomas Massie, R-KY, who is perhaps the most honest, sincere and one of the most intelligent members of Congress, has called out the President on his pro-Israel stance and on the Epstein files. Massie is responsible for getting the 218 votes to release those files. You may want to thank him for that.

Massie’s wife died suddenly at the age of 51 in the spring last year. Some think there was foul play involved, but apparently she also had a chronic illness. The cause has not been made public. In any event, after this shock, Rep. Massie had the good fortune to find someone else, and he married again last month. Here is what our President had to say about it:

Have I said enough? In addition to alienating most of the MAHA base, President Trump has alienated the most conservative, libertarian wing of his own party, has alienated the peace-lovers after promising to be the Peace President, alienated those who don’t want to be poisoned, risked World War 3 with Russia and China to appease the Israelis—and he may attempt a military regime change in Venezuela to steal its oil.

Trump is almost guaranteeing a loss in the midterms and a loss of the Presidency in 2028, probably to a nitwit like Gavin Newsom, who would happily destroy whatever is left of the US. (And he is shining up his climate credentials at COP30 in Belem, Brazil this week.)

Why is President Trump self-immolating, and taking his party and country down with him? And how can this country get back on track? We have serious, serious problems. We need some serious attention to fixing them. I have no answers. But we need a 180, and fast.