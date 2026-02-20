Trump 2024: “We’re going to get toxic chemicals out of our food supply”
Trump 2026: “Glyphosate is critical to national security”
A new Executive Order doubles down on the same system that bankrupted farmers, monopolized the food supply under the control of a few multinational
He said he was going to get us out of foreign wars, remove toxic chemicals from our food supply, and that he wants to cut military spending in half. Instead he has gotten us involved in more foreign wars, made it so there will likely be more glyphosate in our food, and increased military spending. I don't think this is what most of his supporters voted for.
It’s a disappointing reversal. Though perhaps not unexpected. A shadowy, un-elected foreign cabal with - for all intents & purposes - infinite wealth, can get to anyone. Even if he’s not corruptible (a big if), Trump has a big family. We only have ourselves to rely on.