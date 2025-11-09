Trump promises to investigate the meatpackers--but what is needed is to enforce the antitrust laws against them and the other (near) monopolies squeezing farmers and consumersHow about a promise to ENFORCE the LAW?Meryl NassNov 09, 2025832817Share1 min video below from Joel Salatin @ https://x.com/sovernTranch/status/1986614784528089506 832817SharePreviousNext
The USDA has for decades ignored the packers and stockyards act that
Prohibits packers from owing livestock yet they do and the government has never once did anything to stop it. The packers and stockyards act also says that the packers can not price discriminate amongst sellers. IE Joe can’t have a deal that Bob can’t get yet the packers do this all of the time too. They gave large hog operations deals that the small farmers can’t get which accelerate the decline of the independent hog farmer in the Midwest. Could go on for a lot longer with real life examples but the USDA isn’t protecting the small farmer and has never been.
Trump needed to stop this . Dispicable. https://www.thefencepost.com/news/nature-conservancy-secured-10m-grant-before-finalizing-point-reyes-ranch-takeover-ranchers-kept-in-the-dark/