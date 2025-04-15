From today’s NYT snippets: (this is the entire article)

“Perhaps Harvard should lose its Tax Exempt Status and be Taxed as a Political Entity if it keeps pushing political, ideological, and terrorist inspired/supporting “Sickness?” Remember, Tax Exempt Status is totally contingent on acting in the PUBLIC INTEREST!”

It’s the latest turn in a fight between Mr. Trump and academia more broadly, in which the Trump administration has been threatening to withhold billions of dollars in federal funding from various colleges and universities over diversity hiring practices and the tolerance of anti-Israel protests on campuses that sometimes included antisemitic behavior.

Last week, Harvard was sent a letter by the Trump administration demanding reforms and routine progress reports on how they were being implemented, in order to continue to “maintain” the financial relationship with the government. Harvard rejected the demand, and the Trump administration instituted a funding freeze of more than $2 billion.

Harvard is uniquely positioned to withstand such a change, with an endowment totaling more than $50 billion. By contrast, Columbia University, which has a far smaller endowment, settled with the administration when it was pressed to make changes to its policies and programs.

Officials at Harvard did not immediately respond to a request for comment.