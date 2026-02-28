Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dana Ullman, MPH, CCH's avatar
Dana Ullman, MPH, CCH
8hEdited

What I appreciate so much about you is that you are a TRUTH-TELLER. You honor Trump's statements and actions when appropiate and you critique them when they aren't. You do this same truth-telling when writing about Democrats or Republicans.

I too do my best to avoid being doctrinaire...and bless you for doing likewise!

Reply
Share
1 reply
EdB's avatar
EdB
8h

I am with the Iranian people. They asked for help, and are getting it, thanks to the USA.

Reply
Share
16 replies
83 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Meryl Nass · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture