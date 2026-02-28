1. Trump Sycophant Syndrome

Please stop referring me to Jeff Childers’ post on the Iran war today. His “We warned them, so it was not a preemptive strike after all” logic might work on a brain-dead judge, but not on me. Preemptive means doing it to them first. It has nothing to do with warnings—and the POTUS has given them all sorts of warnings with many different timelines over the past year.

Israel says the war is preemptive. But not Jeff Childers. Tell it to the judge, Jeff.

2. Fake War Justifications

https://x.com/WorldByWolf/status/2027711098799964397 —for the video

3. Muslim Nations Align with US Against Iran? Really? If Iran goes down, will they be next on Israel’s chopping block?

So much for the other Muslim countries aligning with us on this evil, unjustified attack, which only does the bidding of Israel’s Devil-In-Chief, Netanyahu.

NEW: Turkish Presidency says Turkey doesn’t permit the use of its airspace in attacks on Iran “Turkey does not permit the use of any of its air, land, or sea elements—including its airspace—for operational purposes in any conflict or war in which it is not a party,”

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Kuwait, and Jordan, have informed the U.S. they will not allow their airspace or military bases to be used for attacks against Iran.

4. International Law Prohibits the US-Zionist Attack (or any attack on a foreign country) without Justification

I cannot stand Antony Guterres, the UN Secretary General—but here he accurately quotes the UN Charter, which is the international law standard that shows the US is the outlaw country here, along with the usual outlaw, Israel.

5. US Newspapers are doing the unthinkable (they always rally around the flag when a war starts) and criticizing the government for this war

6. The War is Illegal Under US law as well as International Law

Even according to US standards for initiating a war, Trump’s team broke the rules, failing to notify or discuss the attack with 8 key members of Congress:

Senator Kaine also calls the war illegal under US law, in the same article:

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2026/feb/28/iran-attack-us-political-reaction—so you can easily read the article yourself: