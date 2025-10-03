Does President Trump think a new war or two can save him? Nope—his BS maneuvers bombing Iran were a joke, a fake show of strength that bought him absolutely nothing except loss of respect.

UKRAINE

His claim of concern for the waste of life in Ukraine led to no reasonable offers to end that conflict. Here is what the West did to Russia (and the US still leads the West) to provoke this war:

Trashed the 2014 Maidan agreement Built up a large Ukraine army and transferred many arms to Ukraine subsequently Applied very strict sanctions on Russia Encouraged neo-Nazi elements in Ukraine to continually terrorize the Russian-speaking eastern regions, killing about 15,000 citizens Placed criminal, compromised Zelinsky (a comedian) in as President to do the West’s bidding Attempted to blow up all 4 Nordstrom pipelines that brought Russian gas to Europe, and managed to blow up 3 with 2 charges placed on one line

Well, the West, its NATO and the US have expended a huge amount of money and lives in hopes of grabbing Russia’s resources after chewing up most of the fat in their own countries. And look where it has gotten them. The crazed European leaders with open immigration, Net Zero, 15 minute cities, etc., in addition to election thefts and now sending troops to Ukraine, have destroyed their countries’ economies. And lost all shred of dignity and morality. They are desperate, cornered, and we fear where they will go from here. Will the US go with them?

ISRAEL

Meanwhile, the West encouraged Netanyahu to impose the final solution on Gaza—putting his country’s future at grave risk, encouraging antisemitism everywhere, and murdering and terrorizing millions of innocent civilians. Using the excuse of Hamas’ terrorism. But we can never forget that Israel funded Hamas or allowed Qatar to fund Hamas—it is one or the other, the facts are very clear—supposedly to keep Gaza from allying with the West Bank. But what if it was also to lay the groundwork for an October 7 excuse to empty Gaza of its 2 million inhabitants?

Why is Trump handing Israel the weapons to continue its “war” in Gaza? This is no war, it is a massacre. Simply look at the casualty figures if you disagree with me.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Casualties_of_the_Gaza_war

As of 24 September 2025, over 68,300 people (66,414 Palestinians[4][9] and 1,983 Israelis[c]) have been reported killed in the Gaza war according to the Gaza Health Ministry (GHM) and Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as 217 journalists and media workers,[46][d] 120 academics,[49] and over 224 humanitarian aid workers, a number that includes 179 employees of UNRWA.[50] Scholars have estimated 80% of Palestinians killed are civilians.[6][5][7][51] A study by OHCHR, which verified fatalities from three independent sources, found that 70% of the Palestinians killed in residential buildings or similar housing were women and children.[52][53] The majority of casualties have been in the Gaza Strip. The GHM total casualty count is the number of deaths directly caused by the war. The demographic breakdown is a subset of those individually identified.[54][55] On 17 September 2024, the GHM published the names, gender and birth date of 34,344 individual Palestinians whose identities were confirmed and continues to attempt to identify all casualties.[54] The GHM count does not include those who have died from “preventable disease, malnutrition and other consequences of the war”.[56] An analysis by the Gaza Health Projections Working Group predicted thousands of excess deaths from disease and birth complications.[57] In January 2025, a peer-reviewed analysis of deaths in the Gaza war between October 2023 and 30 June 2024 was published in The Lancet. The paper estimated 64,260 deaths from traumatic injury during this period, and likely exceeding 70,000 by October 2024, with 59.1% of them being women, children and the elderly. It concluded that the GHM undercounted trauma-related deaths by 41% in its report, and also noted that its findings “underestimate the full impact of the military operation in Gaza, as they do not account for non-trauma-related deaths resulting from health service disruption, food insecurity, and inadequate water and sanitation.”[58]

The massacre would stop immediately without US aid and weapons. Like the Ukraine war, the leaders have been unable to find a way out. All they can do is keep going down that black hole, and Netanyahu, in particular, faces probable jail if he stops being PM and/or the “war” ends. And so the war crimes keep multiplying.

And Trump’s attempts to punish those who cry out for an end to the killing continue, though the courts are providing pushback.

It is looking more and more likely that Charlie Kirk was killed by the Israeli government. His bodyguards were Israelis, and the behavior of these bodyguards after he was shot is inexplicable if their primary allegiance was to Charlie. The unwillingness of the Trump regime to provide credible information to the public around his death has left us very uneasy. Especially since Kirk was close to Trump and provided Trump considerable support from America’s youth. We would expect a manhunt with hourly briefings. Instead we get a patsy, one entrance wound without an exit wound, no autopsy. No credible motive. No confession. Is this another Sirhan Sirhan-like case of a mind-controlled patsy? We don’t know that either.

President Trump: he was your friend, your colleague, and a potential President one day. And this is all you can do? It makes you look very, very, very bad.

VENEZUELA

From google’s basic AI:

Venezuela has the largest proven oil reserves in the world, estimated at around 303 billion barrels as of 2023/2024. These reserves are largely concentrated in the Orinoco Belt and consist primarily of extra-heavy crude oil, which requires advanced technology and investment to extract and process. Key Details:

Reserve Size: Around 303 billion barrels, representing about 17-18% of global oil reserves.

I also asked google’s Gemini AI what evidence existed that Venezuela was a major transshipment point for drugs entering the US? Why would Venezuela need to risk the US’ response to illicit drugs when it makes its money from oil? Cocaine is grown in its neighbor, Colombia, but not in Venezuela.

Gemini admitted that there was no evidence (apart from USG allegations) with this reply: [Please note that substack does not allow the quote line when bullets are being used]

Evidence supporting the designation of Venezuela as a transshipment point for drugs (primarily cocaine from neighboring Colombia) destined for the US includes:

Geographic Proximity to Colombia: Venezuela shares a long, porous border with Colombia, the world’s primary producer of cocaine. This location naturally facilitates the movement of drugs across the border for subsequent shipment.

US Government Designations and Allegations: The US government has repeatedly listed Venezuela as a major drug transit or illicit drug-producing country. US federal courts have indicted current and former high-ranking Venezuelan officials, including President Nicolás Maduro, on charges related to narco-terrorism and conspiracy to import cocaine into the United States . These indictments allege that officials are part of a drug-trafficking organization known as the “Cartel de los Soles” (Cartel of the Suns), which leverages state institutions for protection and facilitation of drug shipments. US law enforcement agencies, such as the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), have historically reported that cocaine is transshipped from Venezuela through the Caribbean and Central America, including by maritime and aerial routes, on its way to the US.

Cocaine Flow Patterns: While most US-bound cocaine is trafficked through the Eastern Pacific and Central America/Mexico, Venezuela is frequently cited as a transit corridor for some Colombian cocaine moving into the Eastern Caribbean. Historically, air traffic suspected of carrying narcotics has departed from Venezuelan states bordering Colombia, sometimes destined for transshipment points like Honduras. Maritime shipments using go-fast boats and fishing vessels also operate off the Venezuelan coast.

Corruption and Permissive Environment: Experts and US officials state that a corrupt system exists in Venezuela where military and government officials allegedly tolerate or actively participate in drug trafficking in exchange for financial gain and political loyalty, creating a permissive environment for drug transit organizations. Specific cases, such as the 2015 arrest and conviction of nephews of the Venezuelan First Lady for attempting to ship cocaine to the US, have been presented as further evidence of high-level government complicity.



It is important to note, however, that while Venezuela is widely recognized as a drug transit country, US government data has also suggested that the vast majority of cocaine seized in the US comes from Colombia via Mexico and Central America, and that Venezuela’s role, while significant for a particular route (Eastern Caribbean), is generally considered minor compared to the main Pacific route.

I asked how many boats were sunk and how many people killed. This was the answer:

The U.S. has conducted multiple strikes on suspected drug-smuggling vessels originating from Venezuela in the Caribbean. Reports suggest at least five vessels were sunk or destroyed in a series of operations in September and early October 2025. The total number of people reported killed in these strikes is approximately 21 or more. Specific reports include:

11 killed in the first strike announced on September 2, 2025.

3 killed in a strike announced on September 15, 2025.

3 killed in a strike announced on September 19, 2025.

4 killed in a strike announced around October 3, 2025.

The U.S. administration stated that these vessels were operated by members of a designated “narco-terrorist organization” and were carrying illegal drugs. Venezuelan officials have contested these claims, stating the casualties were not gang members and questioning the legality of the strikes.

Blowing up 5 boats that are alleged to be carrying drugs to the US is a crime, pure and simple. There was no trial. No warrant. No evidence and no Venezuelan left to tell the tale. Were these boats in US waters? Gemini says no, they were very far from the US:

U.S. officials have generally stated that the strikes on the vessels were conducted in international waters in the Caribbean Sea. The first strike on a vessel that departed from Venezuela, which occurred around September 2, 2025, was reported as a “high-seas interdiction mission” in the Southern Caribbean. A strike announced on October 3, 2025, was explicitly stated by the Defense Secretary to have been “conducted in international waters just off the coast of Venezuela.” Another strike was reported to have taken place about 80 nautical miles south of Isla Beata, which is a small island belonging to the Dominican Republic. This distance places it outside of the territorial waters (12 nautical miles) of both the Dominican Republic and Venezuela, which would typically be considered international waters. The location of these strikes in international waters has been a point of controversy and legal debate regarding the U.S. use of military force against alleged drug traffickers.

This is US lawlessness in the extreme—worse than piratry on the high seas. Except it could get a lot more extreme, as we are told US military assets (naval ships) are being positioned around Venezuela. We could do anything, including an invasion—but a coup attempt is most likely. Yet Venezuela’s extraordinary horde of oil has surely bought the country some powerful weapons? The US has been making a lot of enemies over these past few years, and they are likely to help each other, especially if they can be repaid with oil.

The US weapons cache has been considerably depleted by our support for the “wars” in Israel-Gaza and Ukraine, especially our anti-missile weapons. Do we really think we can now manage additional wars against Iran and/or Venezuela? The US has lost practically every war since WW2. (And when we “won” as in Iraq, what happened next?) You would think we would pick our battles more carefully.

Telling Generals they need to pass physical fitness tests and lose weight, and hinting that a bunch of them have to be retired, is not going to help our war-fighting ability, and may even make our Generals less likely to work hard for the Trump regime. OTOH, it was suggested that the real goal of this week’s meeting of over 800 Generals and Admirals may have been to plan and brief them on these new potential strikes or wars, without making it too apparent which Generals were being called in for the briefings. (Thank you to Mark Wauck for that.)

IRAN

Iran has really good scientists and engineers, about 90 million people, a lot of land, lots of oil, great drones, and has allied with Pakistan, which has nuclear weapons. It has also allied with Russia. Anything done to Iran will exact a huge toll on Israel, as the Iron Dome cannot manage the barrage of missiles and drones Iran is able to launch (and continues to manufacture). Apparently both Iran and Russia can rapidly produce weapons, much quicker than we can, and therefore are willing to engage in a war of attrition. That is, if nukes are not used.

Picking a fight with Iran is a very big mistake. It is a mistake for Israel too. There will be no “Greater Israel” and all Israel’s neighbors are acutely aware that they too could come in for the Southern Lebanon treatment or the Gaza treatment if Israel were allowed to grow. Will they help us (by allowing us to use their airspace or bases, for example) in an attack on Iran? I think very few will be willing to risk being a party to that war. There are many potential Islamic allies near Iran, and just to the north of the Caspian Sea lies Russia.

What happened to Trump’s vaunted street smarts? Has he been badly advised by the neocons? But surely if bad (and bloodthirsty) advice was the only issue, he would have seen the light by now. Why does Trump do Netanyahu’s terrible bidding? Why has Netanyahu visited the White House 4 times in 8 months? Who is pulling these hellish strings?

Wars can delay the day of reckoning, but that day will still come. Our President needs to find something else in his international relations toolchest besides saber-rattling and bombing. And the “Peace President” needs to renege on the Europeans’ crazy deal that was made long ago to rush headlong into World War 3—to save the bacon of Europe’s puppet leaders and their puppet masters. Or is it to effect a depopulation agenda? Why war with Russia? It is a capitalist nation now. Have we forgotten this?

Do these leaders need a war to cover up the messes they have made? No nation is currently a credible threat to the United States. It seems the point is merely to distract and diminish the West’s own populations, since there is no way to “win” a hot war against Russia and China, along with their growing number of allies.

Does Trump even know who is pulling his strings?

ANOTHER WAY OUT

Has Trump forgotten his “America First” agenda? I bet Brook Rollins is really unhappy she got stuck with USDA and can’t advise Trump on a redirect, steering him back to a focus on US interests.

Dear Mr. Trump:

The people will start to love you again if you jettison the dirty dogs Netanyahu and Zelinsky. Let the Macrons, Starmers, Merzes, von Der Leyen and their zombi ilk dig their own graves. Helping them dig is like throwing good money after bad. You know all about that, don’t you? When the deal goes sour and the terms change, you get out.

Remember what you ran on?

Bring back manufacturing to the US.

Support small farms.

Break up the monopolies that are strangling middle America.

Get a cohesive tariff policy in place

Shrink the government

Make America Healthy Again

This is what you were elected to do, and promised us, Mr. Peace President. You did not promise wars or piracy on the high seas. Get a grip. Return to legal actions, or you may still find yourself ordered to prison if the Dems win the 2028 election. They have really stirred people up with that “No Kings” meme.

Chill out. Take a few days off. Think this through. Get some sensible advice from RFK and other chosen leaders. And then, take care of YOUR OWN COUNTRY, and leave the rest of the world alone.

Brag about developing some shiny new weapons systems, if you must—as the Russians and Chinese were doing as we slept—but use them as deterrents only.

You can still leave a powerful legacy. But that will happen only if you stop listening to the Zionists and Globalists, and return to the project we elected you to accomplish.

We know you can do it. Slow down, take some deep breaths, and reverse course. Before it is too late.

Meryl Nass, MD