Despite the even tenor of the commitee chairman (Rep. Rick Crawford)’s letter to the President, the matter is extraordinarily serious. The fact that Trump’s handpicked CIA Director Ratcliffe, a former Congressmember himself, has approved a whitewash while stalling the committee for 4 months, refusing to hand over their own report to them for publishing, is extremely disturbing. No wonder the CIA whitewash was released just before a 3 day weekend (the best time to avoid public notice) causing Rep. Crawford to respond publicly yesterday. Read his letter carefully.

https://x.com/reprickcrawford/status/1940854057805271381?s=12&t=AuwkS69LUgCQwbNTQq8gww