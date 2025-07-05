Meryl’s CHAOS Newsletter

Meryl’s CHAOS Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
AussieManDust's avatar
AussieManDust
15h

This IS a USA Civil War, Deep State vs Oligarchs vs all The Deplorables. The Putzes* will be the victim, again.

*yiddish term for American Tax Payer.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Grant Simmons ( Australia)'s avatar
Grant Simmons ( Australia)
15h

And they're still keeping plenty of secrets.....but is anyone really surprised .....we like to think we live in democracies where we elect our leaders and they do the bidding of the people .....they do somebody's bidding alright , and it's always influenced by government agencies .....the question is who controls those agencies ...?🤔🤷🏻‍♂️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Meryl Nass
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture