Trump's CIA still hiding CIA involvement in Trump-Russia narrative, and withholding a Congressional report from the Committee members on this subject
CIA played similar games with a Joint Subcommittee report on intelligence about 15 years ago, during the Obama administration, withholding 90% from the public.
Despite the even tenor of the commitee chairman (Rep. Rick Crawford)’s letter to the President, the matter is extraordinarily serious. The fact that Trump’s handpicked CIA Director Ratcliffe, a former Congressmember himself, has approved a whitewash while stalling the committee for 4 months, refusing to hand over their own report to them for publishing, is extremely disturbing. No wonder the CIA whitewash was released just before a 3 day weekend (the best time to avoid public notice) causing Rep. Crawford to respond publicly yesterday. Read his letter carefully.
https://x.com/reprickcrawford/status/1940854057805271381?s=12&t=AuwkS69LUgCQwbNTQq8gww
This IS a USA Civil War, Deep State vs Oligarchs vs all The Deplorables. The Putzes* will be the victim, again.
*yiddish term for American Tax Payer.
And they're still keeping plenty of secrets.....but is anyone really surprised .....we like to think we live in democracies where we elect our leaders and they do the bidding of the people .....they do somebody's bidding alright , and it's always influenced by government agencies .....the question is who controls those agencies ...?🤔🤷🏻♂️