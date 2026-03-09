Newsflash: Secretary Rubio has listed our goals in the war on Iran:

https://x.com/StateDept/status/2031008112589594976

Problem is, their missile factories are underground, as are many of their (well disguised) missile launchers. The Iranians have employed some special concrete to reinforce their underground bunkers and ‘missile cities’ and most of their military airplane fleet is also stored underground. Our bunker-buster bombs cannot get through the concrete to destroy the missiles, launchers, or planes. So these are entirely unrealistic goals, at least as far as can be achieved through bombing.

Meanwhile, 2 hours ago President Trump (in his Fauci-esque way of not saying anything when he is saying something) hints that the war is about to be over. He also claims, incorrectly, that Iran’s millitary has been wiped out.

https://www.nprillinois.org/2026-03-09/trump-says-u-s-is-achieving-major-strides-in-iran-toward-military-objectives

https://nypost.com/2026/03/09/us-news/trump-says-he-and-israels-netanyahu-will-make-mutual-decision-on-ending-iran-war/

Trump: “We’ve destroyed a country.”

https://www.jpost.com/middle-east/iran-news/article-889404

To put this in perspective: At the outset of the current conflict with Iran, a missile weighing hundreds of kilograms but less than one ton completely destroyed a building in Tel Aviv. Mousavi added that the “wavelength” and intensity of missile launches will increase, with attacks broadening in scope, according to Iran International. Iran, though weakened by US and Israeli strikes, still has a powerful arsenal at its disposal, according to a Wall Street Journal report citing Martin Sampson, former UK defense adviser and leading Middle East military analyst. These weapons include cruise missiles, cyber warfare, and mines, according to the WSJ, which quoted Sampson as saying that Iran “potentially has the ability to escalate much more broadly” with its current reserve. Use of cluster munitions in Operation Roaring Lion, and in previous war with Iran

Iran has begun using cluster munitions in recent strikes, resulting in the killing and wounding of Israeli civilians. Cluster munitions are known to be highly destructive; Iran also used them against Israel in the 12-Day War in the summer of 2025. According to an initial investigation, conducted during the 12-Day War following suspected use of cluster munitions, the missile split into several smaller bombs approximately seven kilometers above the ground, creating an eight-kilometer impact radius when they fell.

Back in the western hemisphere, our last adventure in Venezuela is bearing fruit—I mean bars. Regime change for the purpose of plunder?

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum says Venezuela is “rich, rich, rich with critical minerals” that the US will be obtaining. And he claimed the US is “bringing home the gold” from Venezuela, “solid gold bars.” Listen here:

https://x.com/RyanRozbiani/status/2030726075865563304