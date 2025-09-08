https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/115169661443239054

Mark was a good friend. A very brave and determined gentleman with an MD and a PhD, also a tennis champion, who died this past year. He and David wrote the very best review article on thimerosal toxicity, too. David is a genius with statistics and is studying VAERS data for HHS now.

This video was made in their Silver Spring, MD home probably 15-20 years ago, where Mark had a fully equipped lab in his basement. The NYT of course came to visit and wrote a hit piece on him back then. Then the Maryland Medical Board went after him. They moved to Florida then, well before the rest of the medical freedom folk.

Thank you, POTUS, for your support of David and Mark Geier, true medical pioneers.