Tucker Carlson interviewed Sean Stone. If you can watch it, rather interesting--especially Sean's thoughts on why COVID happened
2 weeks ago, over 2 million views
At 1 hour 40 minutes of the interview, Stone provides some of the “layers” that COVID was used for:
The USG wanted to print lots of money, yet without a war to justify it
A goal was to test peoples’ compliance with the restrictions
Test willingness to go along with quarantine camps
Impose a system of people tracking, and digital verification of vaccinations
Testing the ability to push noncompliers out of society
covid never escaped...all planned by Globalist military CIA and United nations depopulation...removal of Constitutionalist and Christian's
No question: Multiple end goals by many inside the Covid con benefited from the DOD bio exercise. Financial and Medical front and center.