Tucker Carlson unpacks many of the hidden forces affecting the war and the aftermath.Mossad agents discovered in two Gulf states attempting to bomb. Saudi Aramco bombed but Iran says it didn't do it.Meryl NassMar 03, 202650189Sharehttps://tuckercarlson.com/iran-war-monologue-03022650189SharePreviousNext
I watched this last night and it’s so good. It truly puts all in perspective. Trump continues to be suckered into protecting this ‘great ally, Israel’ with nothing to gain for us except more killing of our precious military, higher gas prices, more debt and danger here at home from hidden pocket terrorists. It’s sickening to think we can’t stand up to this Netanyahoooo and tell him to back off. Very sad state of affairs.
Verification! War gives cover to all kinds of deeds. No knee jerking. Let's sift through it all.