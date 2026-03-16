Shades of the Vietnam war, where multiple organizations popped up to help or encourage servicemembers to become conscientious objectors. (Those who were Seventh Day Adventists sometimes joined Operation Whitecoat nstead, adn became human guinea pigs at Fort Detrick.)

Terrorism means deliberately choosing targets to instill terror, usually in the civilian population, hoping the people will then do anything to make it stop.

I did not see reports of this in the MSM.

Ugh. Will the ACIP meeting this week be allowed to discuss COVID vaccine injuries?