Tweets of interest
Shades of the Vietnam war, where multiple organizations popped up to help or encourage servicemembers to become conscientious objectors. (Those who were Seventh Day Adventists sometimes joined Operation Whitecoat nstead, adn became human guinea pigs at Fort Detrick.)
Terrorism means deliberately choosing targets to instill terror, usually in the civilian population, hoping the people will then do anything to make it stop.
I did not see reports of this in the MSM.
Ugh. Will the ACIP meeting this week be allowed to discuss COVID vaccine injuries?
Thank you for providing this phone number for service members who don't want to participate in the war on Iran. I volunteered for several years on a similar GI Rights Hotline during the Iraq war, providing information about various options to get out of the military and the likely consequences of each one. So many callers told me that they signed up out of idealism to serve their country and now felt betrayed that so many were being sent to fight a senseless war.
Shut the Iran offense down now! We are escalating into a nuclear war! Israel is the wild card that will become too aggressive!