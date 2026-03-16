Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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Marilyn Langlois's avatar
Marilyn Langlois
3h

Thank you for providing this phone number for service members who don't want to participate in the war on Iran. I volunteered for several years on a similar GI Rights Hotline during the Iraq war, providing information about various options to get out of the military and the likely consequences of each one. So many callers told me that they signed up out of idealism to serve their country and now felt betrayed that so many were being sent to fight a senseless war.

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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
3h

Shut the Iran offense down now! We are escalating into a nuclear war! Israel is the wild card that will become too aggressive!

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