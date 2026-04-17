I never get more than 100 views on my twitter posts any more, when I am even allowed to post something original. Yesterday and today I tried to correct Angela Rasmussen’s BS about Hepatitis B vaccine mandates for children, but it would not let me. Who is Angela Rasmussen? Who is TWITTER/X protecting?

Angela Rasmussen, PhD, became known as a Fauci and vaccine mandate sycophant during COVID. Her talent is writing nasty screeds. She has not had a job doing lab research for many years. She loves biodefense narratives and co-authors papers with the Proximal Origin authors and their best friends. Looking her her two last papers, and others, her coauthors include every one of the 5 (named) authors of Proximal Origins. All of whom are proven scammers.

If she actually works on viral mechanisms, as her website claims below, she does not publish any papers about the research. And she tends to be way down the massive authorship list of these papers.

https://angelarasmussen.org/bibliography

A. Crits-Christoph, K. Gangavarapu, J.E. Pekar, N. Moshiri, R. Singh, J.I. Levy, S.A. Goldstein, M.A. Suchard, S. Popescu, D.L. Robertson, P. Lemey, J.O. Wertheim, R.F. Garry, A.L. Rasmussen, K.G. Andersen, E.C. Holmes, A. Rambaut, M. Worobey, F. Débarre. Genetic evidence of susceptible wildlife in SARS-CoV-2 positive samples at the Huanan Wholesale Seafood Market, Wuhan: Analysis and interpretation of data released by the Chinese Center for Disease Control. Zenodo. DOI: 10.5281/zenodo.7754298. March 20, 2023.

R.W. Cross, A.N. Prasad, C.B. Woolsey, K.N. Agans, V. Borisevich, N.S. Dobias, J.E. Comer, D.J. Deer, J.B. Geisbert, A.L. Rasmussen, W.I. Lipkin, K.A. Fenton, T.W. Geisbert. Natural history of nonhuman primates after conjunctival exposure to Ebola virus. Scientific Reports 13(1): 4175. March 13, 2023.

S.N. Rich, V. Richards, C. Mavian, B. Rife Magalis, N. Grubaugh, S. Rasmussen, S. Dellicour, B. Vrancken, C. Carrington, R. Fisk-Hoffman, D. Danso-Odei, D. Chacreton, J. Shapiro, M.N. Seraphin, C. Hepp, A. Black, A. Dennis, N. Trovao, A.M. Vandamme, A. Rasmussen, M. Lauzardo, N. Dean, M. Salemi, M. Prosperi. Application of phylodynamic tools to inform the public health response to COVID-19: a qualitative analysis of expert opinions. JMIR Formative Research. DOI: 10.2196/39409. December 27, 2022.

M. Worobey, J.I. Levy, L. Malpica Serrano, A. Crits-Christoph, J.E. Pekar, S.A. Goldstein, A.L. Rasmussen, M.U.G. Kraemer, C. Newman, M.P.G. Koopmans, M.A. Suchard, J.O. Wertheim, P. Lemey, D.L. Robertson, R.F. Garry, E.C. Holmes, A. Rambaut, K.G. Andersen. The Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in Wuhan was the early epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic. Science 377(6609): 951-959. DOI: 10.1126/science.abp8715. July 26, 2022.

She has worked hard to buttress the fake natural origin theory of COVID, and in this next paper unnamed author of Proximal Origins paper Jeremy Farrar is a coauthor. He is now the #2 man at WHO—which means he is in charge:

E.C. Holmes, S.A. Goldstein, A.L. Rasmussen, D.L. Robertson, A. Crits-Christoph, J.O. Wertheim, S.J. Anthony, W.S. Barclay, M.F. Boni, P.C. Doherty, J. Farrar, J.L. Geoghegan, X. Jiang, J.L. Leibowitz, S.J.D. Neil, T. Skern, S.R. Weiss, M. Worobey, K.G. Andersen, R.F. Garry, and A. Rambaut. The Origins of SARS-CoV-2: A Critical Review. Zenodo. DOI: 10.1016/j.cell.2021.08.017. September 16, 2021.

So here is what she posted, here is what I tried to post, varying my language, and Twitter would not let me comment on her post nor repost it.

The grayed out section above (“46”) prevents a repost and a quote. And you thought Elon Musk fixed this?