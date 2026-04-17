Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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NJ Election Advisor
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Link us to your profile, Doctor - we'll build traction.

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Deep Dive
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Musk has always been an enigma, even at one time self-identifying as a Free Speech Absolutist.

Then he back-tracked by stating that you have freedom of speech, but not freedom of reach -- meaning that you can shout at the top of your lungs into the abyss, but that shadow-banning may be used against you, to make it so that no one else can hear you.

But you are still allowed to shout (according to Musk).

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