Two interviews
The one I did with Brian goes into the 2 extra-legal mechanisms for rolling out bird flu vaccines and is very up to date. The interview with Vinnie was fun, talking about HCQ, IVM, biowarfare.
https://rumble.com/v58ac3v-special-guest-dr.-meryl-nass.html
https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/bird-flu-and-the-pandemic-industry/
Pandemics. They have been a “natural” threat to public health for centuries. But it was not until more recent years that the viruses causing these widespread outbreaks have been manufactured by humans to become more dangerous. Some argue that this is for the “public good” — to prevent and protect people and animals from getting sick and transmitting disease. But others warn that this type of research is causing more harm than good. Concerns have also risen concerning the creation and approval of vaccines for these pandemics. An expert on this subject is Meryl Nass, M.D. She joins as today’s guest on “Doctors & Scientists” to highlight a current global “threat” — bird flu — and share the science related to its transmissibility, symptomatology, surveillance, mitigation and countermeasures. Listen in!
They Lied. Join the campaign to Take Action & Raise Public Awareness at
https://TheyLied.ca/
.
With your help, everyone will know TheyLied.ca
.
CHD videos are always difficult for me to manage - I cannot rewind, I cannot change speed ... Anyone happen to know if there is a better way to view them? I am grateful for these interviews. I am not complaining - just wondering if i am missing something. I am very anxious about being forced to get vaccines!