https://rumble.com/v58ac3v-special-guest-dr.-meryl-nass.html

https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/bird-flu-and-the-pandemic-industry/

Pandemics. They have been a “natural” threat to public health for centuries. But it was not until more recent years that the viruses causing these widespread outbreaks have been manufactured by humans to become more dangerous. Some argue that this is for the “public good” — to prevent and protect people and animals from getting sick and transmitting disease. But others warn that this type of research is causing more harm than good. Concerns have also risen concerning the creation and approval of vaccines for these pandemics. An expert on this subject is Meryl Nass, M.D. She joins as today’s guest on “Doctors & Scientists” to highlight a current global “threat” — bird flu — and share the science related to its transmissibility, symptomatology, surveillance, mitigation and countermeasures. Listen in!