UK's Chief Adviser on Climate Change since 2018 was a kid who couldn't do statistics but knows how to control the message
Why am I not surprised? Now he moves over to control carbon, after his Net Zero damage is done
The head of the Government’s climate watchdog told officials to “kill” a negative news story with “technical language”, The Telegraph can disclose.
Chris Stark, chief executive of the Climate Change Committee (CCC), drafted the response when asked for clarity over claims of a “mistake” made by the body.
“How’s this – kill it with some technical language,” he told his team.
The exchange was revealed in a Freedom of Information request submitted by The Telegraph after apparent obfuscation by the climate watchdog over a story published by The Telegraph in January.
It raises questions about the transparency of the committee, which has been pushing the Government to impose more radical net zero targets.Mr Stark, a senior public servant whose pay package amounts to more than £170,000 per year…..
https://www.holyrood.com/inside-politics/view,whatever-lies-ahead-we-will-adapt-to-it-interview-with-chris-stark
“The chief executive since 2018, Stark’s background was as a statistician – he claims he wasn’t a very good one – before working in economic and energy policy.”
Britain’s climate watchdog has privately admitted that a number of its key net zero recommendations may have relied on insufficient data, it has been claimed...
https://www.csap.cam.ac.uk/network/chris-stark/
Chief Executive, UK Climate Change Committee Twitter: @ChiefExecCCC
Chris Stark is Chief Executive of the Climate Change Committee, the UK’s statutory climate advisers. Chris led the Committee’s work to recommend a ‘Net Zero’ target for the UK, the world’s first legislated Net Zero target. He has since directed the development of detailed pathways for the UK to reach carbon neutrality by 2050. In 2021, he presented the UK’s third climate change risk assessment, with detailed analysis and advice on the extensive risks facing the UK from climate change.
Chris has held a number of senior roles in central government, including in HM Treasury and as Director for Energy and Climate Change in the Scottish Government. He is a regular commentator in national and international media and featured in David Attenborough’s documentary, ‘Climate change – the facts’. Chris regularly speaks publicly on the urgent need to confront climate change and the economic benefits of rapid cuts in greenhouse gas emissions.
https://www.energylivenews.com/2024/01/11/chief-climate-adviser-chris-stark-steps-down/
Chief climate adviser Chris Stark steps down (but never fear, he will continue to do damage)
Chris Stark is set to assume the position of Chief Executive at the Carbon Trust later this year
Chris Stark, Chief Executive of the Climate Change Committee (CCC), has resigned after serving for the past six years.
As the chief climate adviser to the UK Government, Stark played a crucial role in shaping the nation’s climate policies.
During his tenure, Stark led the committee’s recommendation for the ambitious UK net zero target for greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.
This recommendation was enshrined into law under Prime Minister Theresa May, positioning the UK as the first major economy to commit to such a goal.
Mr Stark departs as he prepares to take on a new role as Chief Executive at the Carbon Trust later this year.
His expertise has been integral to the CCC’s work, which includes providing independent advice on the detailed path to achieve net zero in the Sixth Carbon Budget.
Chris Stark, Chief Executive of the CCC, said: “It’s been a privilege to lead the CCC team over such an important period. I’m so proud of the analysis and advice we have produced in the last six years.”
Environmental Audit Committee Chair, Philip Dunne, said: “Chris Stark has taken the CCC from strength to strength over the last six years.
“His diligent work has helped provide the UK Government and Parliament with unparalleled analysis and evidence based recommendations on how the UK can best tackle climate change in sectors throughout the economy.”
How far can carbon dioxide fall below 0.04% of the atmosphere before the plants start dying?
Fake statistician Chris Stark is a classic case of non-integrity.