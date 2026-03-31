Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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Joseph A Gorski's avatar
Joseph A Gorski
2h

I would suggest that so much is political theater created with plot twists, heroes and villains to divide us. That is one level. We also have the level of wealth extraction by creating and perpetuating problems and destruction to steal assets and rebuild. This expands wealth transfer to the well connected elites. At the top you have the small cabal of hidden elite families pulling the strings. They would like nothing better than for 90% of us to be killed off so they can better manage the world. I try not to get too much into the weeds with the actors we see daily on the news. It is good to be aware of that, but as the article mentions we should focus on the patterns that keep repeating themselves.

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Josh Mitteldorf's avatar
Josh Mitteldorf
2h

Another perspective from Craig Murray, https://substack.com/home/post/p-191733165

Trump has a long-term plan to bomb Iran into submission with a war of attrition lasting years, with the ultimate aim of installing Israel as regional hegemon and capturing Iran's oil wealth for the US.

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