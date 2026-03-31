I have selected the most important information, to make the main point about how the plan for Gaza (and also Ukraine and Iran) is to set up a new system of ultimate control via a disaster capital approach:

Create a war disaster. Become involved in pretend negotiations to end the war. Never let the negotiations come to fruition—and in fact, sometimes bomb the negotiators on the other side.

Meanwhile, set up a financial architecture of control for which the residents have no say. And only after the $billions to be made and the control architecture has been sorted out, do you allow for peace and reconstruction.

Between them, they are negotiating the reconstruction of Ukraine, the governance of Gaza, and the terms under which Iran re-enters the international system.

In Gaza, the January 2025 ceasefire included a framework for Phase 2 negotiations — but those talks never took place. Israel resumed its military campaign in March 202584. Months later, Witkoff proposed new terms that Hamas rejected as insufficiently credible. The 20-point plan85 that eventually produced the October 2025 ceasefire was a different framework entirely — one built around the Board of Peace, the GREAT Trust, the digital tokens, and the smart cities. The original pathway to a negotiated political settlement was never tested. What replaced it embeds a conditional reconstruction system that the population has no part in designing. The 60 Minutes interview revealed a further instance of the same pattern inside the Gaza negotiation itself. Kushner and Witkoff described being mid-negotiation at Witkoff’s home — Kushner drafting terms on his laptop, sending proposals to Qatari mediators sitting with Hamas in Doha, with both sides reportedly close to a deal.

They woke the next morning to discover that Israel had bombed the Hamas negotiating compound in Qatar, killing the lead negotiator’s son. Witkoff said he and Kushner ‘felt a little bit betrayed’. They then used the crisis as an opening to merge the existing ceasefire proposal with the end-of-war proposal into a single document — a new set of conditions, produced at speed, which became the framework that isolated Hamas and produced the Board of Peace architecture. The bombing of the negotiating team did not derail the process. It replaced the process with one that served the architecture better…. When asked about Palestinian statehood, Kushner said: ‘The word state means different things to different people. What you end up calling it over time will allow the Palestinians to determine that themselves’. The population gets to choose the label, not the conditions — sovereignty in name only. The financial systems, the digital identity requirements, the compliance rules — those are set by the clearing house…. In all three [Gaza, Ukraine and Iran—Nass] cases, the mechanism is the same. Destroy the country’s ability to finance itself.

Offer reconstruction money conditioned on adopting the new standards.

Embed those standards in infrastructure that outlasts the funding.

The debt is the onramp, but the architecture is permanent.

Escape Key is referring to programmable money [something Epstein worked on with Larry Summers (former Harvard President, former Treasury Sec) and Joi Ito (MIT Media Lab director)—Nass] within which is embedded conditions people will have to meet in order to buy or spend, to travel outside a specified area, to work, to go to school. Think of the Chinese social credit score system, and then think of that system being tightened so no one is free of having to meet interminable conditions.

The World Bank established a Financial Intermediary Fund for Gaza Reconstruction and Development — the GRAD — in December 202590. The World Bank acts as a ‘limited trustee’, holding ‘no responsibility or accountability, fiduciary or otherwise, for the use of the funds after they have been transferred to a recipient’. Once the money reaches the Board of Peace, the Board spends it as it sees fit. World Bank President Ajay Banga sits on the Board of Peace Executive91 — meaning the institution claiming no responsibility after the money leaves its hands has its president on the body directing how that money gets spent. The Carnegie Endowment noted that unlike the Ukraine and Haiti reconstruction funds, no Palestinian government official chairs or holds even a non-voting seat on the governance body92. The country’s own plans for reconstruction do not influence how the money is used…. The Board of Peace’s charter does not mention Gaza. Permanent seats cost one billion dollars95. Trump is named as chairman for life, with sole authority to pick his successor, invite countries, and create or dissolve any part of the organisation96 — and this authority is held in his personal capacity, separate from the presidency. The Board of Peace is not a US government body subject to Congress or future presidents. It is a personal enterprise that would outlast his time in office, positioned outside any single sovereign authority — which is exactly where a clearinghouse sits. The BIS occupies Basel for the same structural reason. Russia’s UN representative warned during the Security Council debate that the arrangement is ‘reminiscent of colonial practices and the British mandate for Palestine’9798….

When asked on 60 Minutes who would award reconstruction contracts, Witkoff answered without hesitation: ‘There’s a board of peace’. Kushner added that they were ‘already talking to contractors from all of the Middle Eastern countries’. He then said: ‘I’m going to try to help set it up and then I’m going to hopefully go back to my normal life’. Set it up, install the architecture, and leave. The operator cell’s job is not to govern — it is to put in place the conditions under which governance happens, and move on….

The BIS’s Project Mandala105 performs the identical function at the CBDC transaction level: encoding pre-existing rules into the payment itself, so that compliance is embedded before the money moves. Project Rosalind provides the retail enforcement layer — programmable money where conditions are attached at the point of sale. Gaza’s stablecoin and digital wallet system is this architecture deployed in a conflict zone….

The [Abraham] Accords [negotiated by Jared Kushner during Trump’s last term] are diplomatic agreements that normalise relations between Israel and several Arab states, but their significance extends beyond traditional diplomacy. They are becoming an interoperability framework. Signatories are aligning their financial systems, opening trade flows, connecting their energy and data infrastructure, and laying the groundwork for the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor107 — IMEC. The corridor would run physically through pipelines, rail, fibre-optic cables, and shipping lanes….

Gaza has been positioned for reconstruction on the Accords’ rails — the GREAT Trust slides109 position it as the Mediterranean terminus of IMEC, with data centres, a deep port, and high-speed rail connecting to the Gulf. Ukraine is being connected through EU membership….

The crisis method, however, is not the only onboarding mechanism. It is the fastest — reserved for sovereign nodes that refuse to clear voluntarily. There are four other methods, each producing the same result through different means. The bureaucratic method onboards compliant nations through regulatory machinery. EU member states are the clearest example…. [I have omitted his discussion of the other methods, one being the UN’s Emergency Platform that I have previously written about—Nass]

On March 25, 2026, Trump announced a technical advisory panel including Zuckerberg, Ellison, and Huang125126 — the heads of Meta, Oracle, and Nvidia. They define the AI standards their platforms will follow, the cloud architecture their companies will supply, and the chip specifications their fabricators will manufacture. The panel writes the cognitive layer’s specifications, and the panel’s companies are the only ones positioned to meet them — because it was they who wrote them. The same model runs across every onboarding method: the Board of Peace seats at a billion dollars, the NGFS SAC selecting its own scenario methods, and now the tech panel defining federal AI requirements. In each case, the cognitive layer is filled by people whose money is already positioned to profit from the definitions they produce….