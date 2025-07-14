Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Sukey Watson
5h

Thanks you for bringing to light these documents. Though familiar with these organizations and their fraudulent statements about benefiting humanity and the common good. I haven’t read all of their documents but have read enough to understand that they all have the creation of a dystopian panopticon in mind, that at best they believe their own propaganda, and at worst they ultimately want a significantly reduced world population so that they can simply have more for theme selves and have a smaller population which is easier to control than a larger one. However they are under the illusion that technology will solve all the ills of the world, having never questioned that hypothesis. Their one world control grid murders all enterprise, all creativity, and the will to find solutions. The reliance on AI etc. dumbs down a population. Technology is their God. Technology can easily be broken and a global system can easily come crashing down all once for there are many things which are beyond technology which can destroy it. One only need to look at the fragile electric grid. Technology and modern society for that matter is way too reliant upon the grid and upon various delivery systems. Personally I do not want any part in a dystopian control grid future. Local truly resilient communities are the key to not only reject and to not comply but to build networks totally unconnected from the grid, from computer systems etc. I ponder this often and am working myself to build a small very local not computer connected group of those who wish to take self reliance to a very serious level as I think it may be necessary in the future.

Dave Scrimshaw
5h

There is a theological reason humanity (all of us) are in satan's crosshairs: If he can wipe out the Jews, he makes God out to be a liar. It is his attempt to escape his fiery destiny. BTW - he won't succeed.

