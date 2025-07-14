Understanding the history of the ongoing global governance coup: EscapeKey identifies 5 important documents that help lay out the brave new world our betters have planned for us.
They love technocracy and algorythmic control, since they have better things to do than actually do work governing us. The naive faith they place in the machines!
Here are the five reports laid out by EscapeKey. After listing them, he describes them in detail. Worth at a minimum a quick look at his long article, link above. Below is his list of the 5 documents:
The Five Key Reports
Mark Carney's ‘Value(s)’3 (2021) - Former Bank of England and Bank of Canada governor argues finance must serve ‘social purpose’, not just profit. Of course, should you — as he is — be in a position to front-run these ‘social purposes’, then you’d stand to reap enormeous benefits, of which Carney no doubt is fully aware. Naturally, this counts as ‘morality’ when you’re a corrupt central banker, who in reality cares very little for the commoner.
The Trilateral Commission’s ‘Task Force on Capitalism in Transition’4 (2022) - Proposes ‘fifth-stage capitalism’ organised around climate, digital access, and equality goals. When you investigate what this report actually proposes it appears remarkably in sync with Mark Carney’s self-serving ‘values’ which of course isn’t coincidental, but it further suspiciously moves in the direction of communist definitions of late-stage capitalism, which of course is less about capitalism, and more about scientific socialism directed by ‘expert’ technocrats.
Fabian Society's ‘In Tandem’5 (2023) - Calls for permanent coordination between central banks and government spending. This report was covered previously, and what it actually suggests — though naturally not in such honest phrasing — is for power over fiscal policy (such as taxation and spending) to be transferred to the Bank of England who of course have absolutely no democratic mandate whatsoever in this regard, and who refuse to accept responsibility for the continuous, deliberate missteps they with certainty caused along the way.
Chatham House’s ‘Competing Visions of International Order‘6 (2025) - Maps how climate partnerships are becoming the new diplomacy, which really only represents the next step of a process which includes Michael Grubb in the late 1980s outlining policy which turned into ‘Combating Global Warming’ relating to the ultimate monetisation of air and water. This, of course, pretends to be under the guise of ‘saving the planet’ and thus ‘morality’ — and never mind the little people who are gradually asset stripped in the process, as prices progressively rise to stratospheric levels for everyday items of consumption. That’s just the cost of protecting… well, largely themselves, while they have their Fabian co-conspirators write reports about ‘money in your pocket’ (of which they aim to rob you), while Keir Starmer’s government implements these into policy under lies that thick only pathological cases like executive committee members (such as Keir himself) could shamelessly parrot. Then again, as head of the CPS he was ultimately responsible for letting Jimmy Savile go7, so what would you realistically expect?
Council on Foreign Relations’s ‘Climate Realism’8 (2025) - Frames climate action as national security strategy. Never mind that the policy is ultimately set through opaque black box modelling, and are set to heap enormous rewards in the direction of the CFR members themselves — while the middle class of America is gradually brought to a collapse9. That’s what counts as ‘morality’ to Council of Foreign Relations members, much like their conspirators in Chatham House….
Then you can either read a lot of words, or scroll halfway down the page to come to this section, which describes the documents:
The Systematic Architecture Behind the Reports
When read closely, the five reports reveal a sophisticated division of labor in constructing what can only be described as a comprehensive technocratic control system. Each report addresses specific operational challenges in replacing democratic governance with expert management — while maintaining the fiction that this represents a moral upgrade as opposed to a mere concentration of power.
EscapeKey ends on a positive note. The globalists in the end will not succeed.
The architecture is now in place, the institutional consensus established, and the moral framework deployed — engineered by the likes of Chatham House, the Council on Foreign Relations, the Fabian Society, the World Economic Forum, the Trilateral Commission and the United Nations. None of these — none — ever told you honestly what they were up to, and they prefer it that way because any reasonable person would immediately object. Rather, they lied, fabricated false ‘science’, propagandised the masses, spent fortunes paying off a complicit media, and censored anyone objecting to their utopian vision of tomorrow.
But while they can certainly work their hardest in the most undemocratic fashion to postpone the inevitable, eventually, even their concentrated, downright evil lies will eventually catch up with them. What happens at that point is up for debate. But what matters most of all is that this point of illumination is reached, the sooner, the better.
Thanks you for bringing to light these documents. Though familiar with these organizations and their fraudulent statements about benefiting humanity and the common good. I haven’t read all of their documents but have read enough to understand that they all have the creation of a dystopian panopticon in mind, that at best they believe their own propaganda, and at worst they ultimately want a significantly reduced world population so that they can simply have more for theme selves and have a smaller population which is easier to control than a larger one. However they are under the illusion that technology will solve all the ills of the world, having never questioned that hypothesis. Their one world control grid murders all enterprise, all creativity, and the will to find solutions. The reliance on AI etc. dumbs down a population. Technology is their God. Technology can easily be broken and a global system can easily come crashing down all once for there are many things which are beyond technology which can destroy it. One only need to look at the fragile electric grid. Technology and modern society for that matter is way too reliant upon the grid and upon various delivery systems. Personally I do not want any part in a dystopian control grid future. Local truly resilient communities are the key to not only reject and to not comply but to build networks totally unconnected from the grid, from computer systems etc. I ponder this often and am working myself to build a small very local not computer connected group of those who wish to take self reliance to a very serious level as I think it may be necessary in the future.
There is a theological reason humanity (all of us) are in satan's crosshairs: If he can wipe out the Jews, he makes God out to be a liar. It is his attempt to escape his fiery destiny. BTW - he won't succeed.