Here are the five reports laid out by EscapeKey. After listing them, he describes them in detail. Worth at a minimum a quick look at his long article, link above. Below is his list of the 5 documents:

The Five Key Reports

Mark Carney's ‘Value(s)’3 (2021) - Former Bank of England and Bank of Canada governor argues finance must serve ‘social purpose’, not just profit. Of course, should you — as he is — be in a position to front-run these ‘social purposes’, then you’d stand to reap enormeous benefits, of which Carney no doubt is fully aware. Naturally, this counts as ‘morality’ when you’re a corrupt central banker, who in reality cares very little for the commoner. The Trilateral Commission’s ‘Task Force on Capitalism in Transition’4 (2022) - Proposes ‘fifth-stage capitalism’ organised around climate, digital access, and equality goals. When you investigate what this report actually proposes it appears remarkably in sync with Mark Carney’s self-serving ‘values’ which of course isn’t coincidental, but it further suspiciously moves in the direction of communist definitions of late-stage capitalism, which of course is less about capitalism, and more about scientific socialism directed by ‘expert’ technocrats. Fabian Society's ‘In Tandem’5 (2023) - Calls for permanent coordination between central banks and government spending. This report was covered previously, and what it actually suggests — though naturally not in such honest phrasing — is for power over fiscal policy (such as taxation and spending) to be transferred to the Bank of England who of course have absolutely no democratic mandate whatsoever in this regard, and who refuse to accept responsibility for the continuous, deliberate missteps they with certainty caused along the way. Chatham House’s ‘Competing Visions of International Order‘6 (2025) - Maps how climate partnerships are becoming the new diplomacy, which really only represents the next step of a process which includes Michael Grubb in the late 1980s outlining policy which turned into ‘Combating Global Warming’ relating to the ultimate monetisation of air and water. This, of course, pretends to be under the guise of ‘saving the planet’ and thus ‘morality’ — and never mind the little people who are gradually asset stripped in the process, as prices progressively rise to stratospheric levels for everyday items of consumption. That’s just the cost of protecting… well, largely themselves, while they have their Fabian co-conspirators write reports about ‘money in your pocket’ (of which they aim to rob you), while Keir Starmer’s government implements these into policy under lies that thick only pathological cases like executive committee members (such as Keir himself) could shamelessly parrot. Then again, as head of the CPS he was ultimately responsible for letting Jimmy Savile go7, so what would you realistically expect? Council on Foreign Relations’s ‘Climate Realism’8 (2025) - Frames climate action as national security strategy. Never mind that the policy is ultimately set through opaque black box modelling, and are set to heap enormous rewards in the direction of the CFR members themselves — while the middle class of America is gradually brought to a collapse9. That’s what counts as ‘morality’ to Council of Foreign Relations members, much like their conspirators in Chatham House….

Then you can either read a lot of words, or scroll halfway down the page to come to this section, which describes the documents:

The Systematic Architecture Behind the Reports

When read closely, the five reports reveal a sophisticated division of labor in constructing what can only be described as a comprehensive technocratic control system. Each report addresses specific operational challenges in replacing democratic governance with expert management — while maintaining the fiction that this represents a moral upgrade as opposed to a mere concentration of power.

EscapeKey ends on a positive note. The globalists in the end will not succeed.