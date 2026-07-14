https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/events/trending-news-segments/epstein-new-world-order-meryl-nass-johnny-vedmore/

Jeffrey Epstein was involved with many different important tasks and roles for the very deep state, which have not been explored by mainstream media. I want to refocus peoples’ attention on the other things Epstein has done.

Johnny Vedmore knows so much, and so many of the threads are interconnected, that some of this may be confusing, overwhelming, and yet we have not explored nearly enough.

So we are going to do another show two weeks from today to fill in the gaps, and maybe we will need more than one show to try to describe who Epstein really was and what his central role in creating the New World Order was. I am thinking this will take several shows, so strap in.

We will definitely talk about how Epstein actually wrote the check for a program to train the future tech billionaires (think Google, Amazon and others) of today—when they were twenty-somethings: training them in persuasion, in transhumanism, and some of the other narratives we are having shoved down our throats.

We can learn from the CIA-connected associates of Epstein what they did, and get a better idea through them of what he was up to.

I think you will really want to watch this show, and watch for the next one in 2 weeks’ time as well. Below are links to Johnny’s articles where you can learn much more.

Johnny Vedmore LinkTree inks

News Paste

Johnny Vedmore’s Patreon

Buy Johnny Vedmore a coffee

The Pottinger Identity

The Pottinger Supremacy

The Pottinger Ultimatum

The Pottinger Legacy

Searching For Stanley Watergate

Searching For Stanley MLK Jr

Searching For Stanley Kent State Massacre

Searching For Stanley Wounded Knee

Searching For Stanley Gloria Steinem

Searching For Stanley Orlando Letelier

NEWSHOUND The Pottinger Identity

NEWSHOUND The Pottinger Supremacy

NEWSHOUND The Pottinger Ultimatum

NEWSHOUND Third Culture

J. Stanley Pottinger, 84, Dies; Figured Out the Identity of ‘Deep Throat’

Epstein 101: Influence & Collusion

Musk & Epstein: The Third Culture Dossier

Musk and Epstein: SpaceX Offenders

Nicole Junkermann: The IDF-linked Bond Girl Infiltrating the UK NHS

Epstein & Junkermann: September 1, 2002

Epstein & Junkermann’s Secret Meeting with the SSCI

Nicole Junkermann 3.0: Model or Mossad?

YouTube’s Schizophrenic Defamation Policy Goes Out The Window For Nicole Junkermann

Junkermann’s Strategic Lawfare Aimed At Substack Turns Farcical

Substack Must Immediately Reinstate the Censored Articles on Epstein, Junkermann, Thiel, Musk and Members of an Israeli Spy Network

Nicole Junkermann Denies Her Provable Links with Epstein, Barak and Thiel

The Epstein Vatican Connection: Johnny Vedmore’s License to Rome

BEHAVE!

Junkermann and Musk: The Swarm

Relentless Pursuit: My Fight for the Victims of Jeffrey Epstein