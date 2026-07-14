Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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Dave Hamilton's avatar
Dave Hamilton
just now

The Epstein Class (Zionists) and the Soros Class (Marxists/Communists) are waging unconventional war on us and have been for MANY decades. We are in late stage war, and they are kicking the shit out of the west. Time to wake up to the real enemy and remove them from power.

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LW's avatar
LW
5m

Thank you!

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