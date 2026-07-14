Understanding the real history of Jeffrey Epstein is key to unravelling the new world order. Today I interviewed Johnny Vedmore, who has investigated many of these hidden aspects
The CIA has stage-managed the case of abused women against the Epstein estate, many of whom procured for Epstein themselves and were agents themselves
https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/events/trending-news-segments/epstein-new-world-order-meryl-nass-johnny-vedmore/
Jeffrey Epstein was involved with many different important tasks and roles for the very deep state, which have not been explored by mainstream media. I want to refocus peoples’ attention on the other things Epstein has done.
Johnny Vedmore knows so much, and so many of the threads are interconnected, that some of this may be confusing, overwhelming, and yet we have not explored nearly enough.
So we are going to do another show two weeks from today to fill in the gaps, and maybe we will need more than one show to try to describe who Epstein really was and what his central role in creating the New World Order was. I am thinking this will take several shows, so strap in.
We will definitely talk about how Epstein actually wrote the check for a program to train the future tech billionaires (think Google, Amazon and others) of today—when they were twenty-somethings: training them in persuasion, in transhumanism, and some of the other narratives we are having shoved down our throats.
We can learn from the CIA-connected associates of Epstein what they did, and get a better idea through them of what he was up to.
I think you will really want to watch this show, and watch for the next one in 2 weeks’ time as well. Below are links to Johnny’s articles where you can learn much more.
Searching For Stanley Watergate
Searching For Stanley Kent State Massacre
Searching For Stanley Wounded Knee
Searching For Stanley Gloria Steinem
Searching For Stanley Orlando Letelier
NEWSHOUND The Pottinger Identity
NEWSHOUND The Pottinger Supremacy
NEWSHOUND The Pottinger Ultimatum
J. Stanley Pottinger, 84, Dies; Figured Out the Identity of ‘Deep Throat’
Epstein 101: Influence & Collusion
Musk & Epstein: The Third Culture Dossier
Musk and Epstein: SpaceX Offenders
Nicole Junkermann: The IDF-linked Bond Girl Infiltrating the UK NHS
Epstein & Junkermann: September 1, 2002
Epstein & Junkermann’s Secret Meeting with the SSCI
Nicole Junkermann 3.0: Model or Mossad?
YouTube’s Schizophrenic Defamation Policy Goes Out The Window For Nicole Junkermann
Junkermann’s Strategic Lawfare Aimed At Substack Turns Farcical
Substack Must Immediately Reinstate the Censored Articles on Epstein, Junkermann, Thiel, Musk and Members of an Israeli Spy Network
Nicole Junkermann Denies Her Provable Links with Epstein, Barak and Thiel
The Epstein Vatican Connection: Johnny Vedmore’s License to Rome
Junkermann and Musk: The Swarm
Relentless Pursuit: My Fight for the Victims of Jeffrey Epstein
The Epstein Class (Zionists) and the Soros Class (Marxists/Communists) are waging unconventional war on us and have been for MANY decades. We are in late stage war, and they are kicking the shit out of the west. Time to wake up to the real enemy and remove them from power.
Thank you!