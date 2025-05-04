Meryl’s CHAOS Newsletter

Meryl’s CHAOS Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Donna C's avatar
Donna C
3h

Good, they don’t deserve or need our money.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Terry Wears's avatar
Terry Wears
3h

This is what I voted for! God Bless Donald Trump.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
32 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Meryl Nass
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture