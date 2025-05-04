The very same financial problem afflicting the WHO is afflicting the UN. Not enough money to finish out the year, let alone pay for next year and beyond. The solutions both propose are identical: shrinking staff, and relocating many staff to much cheaper cities than Geneva and New York.

Despite the best efforts of ghouls S.-G. Gutteres and D.-G. Ghebreyesus, neither agency was able to lasso the nations of the world into a self-destructive game of surrendering sovereignty to gain climate and DEI brownie points. They tried hard. They lied and cajoled. But during the past two years, the lawmakers and nations of the world woke up and refused to give in.

It turned out that the globalists had nothing else they were willing to offer but feel-good promises of solidarity, equity and inclusion. Yes, the WHO and World Bank used the Pandemic Fund (now Financial Intermediary Fund) to dribble out small grants for One Health and pathogen surveillance, to get the marks excited. But the fund never even began to provide the money for the global South to build nursing and medical schools; to build the lab networks we demanded of them; and to build the pharmaceutical industry we claimed we wanted each country to have.

Of course those promises were a sham, a shiny object designed to distract from real issues of development and refocus on shamdemics. Why would we want their vaccine and drug makers competing with the big boys in our countries? Why would we want healthcare in the global South to improve and their populations to expand?

It is not only the US that has withheld and reduced funding for these agencies. Their leaders have gone hat-in-hand to their usual donors, but no one really wants to pay up. After all, the WHO and the UN were investments, and they have failed to produce the treaties that would lead to global domination under their wings. Investors don’t throw good money after bad.

The manufactured fears of pandemics and of apocalyptic climate change were not enough. The woke promises of DEI have been seen through. The globalists never cared a whit about marginalized peoples. It was even obvious from the treaty drafts: they kept talking about vulnerable people, but never offered them anything of value. Wokeness was simply a tool in the globalists’ domination toolbox, not anything they actually believed in.

From Health Policy Watch:

UNAIDS also did not respond to Health Policy Watch requests for comment, as of publication. However, the organization has been in deep trouble ever since the US government terminated its support earlier this year, with rumors of a possible closure or merger. The $93 million US contribution to the agency comprised some 41% of UNAIDS $222 million budget in 2023. Switzerland, the agency’s fourth largest donor also has announced it will end its support.

Let me remind readers that UNAIDS provided $40 million to the employer of Andrew Hill, who suddenly changed his tune on ivermectin in early 2021 after writing a draft meta-analysis favoring the drug—turning Andrew was necessary to sink the use of the drug. It probably causing hundreds of thousands of deaths worldwide, if not millions. Tess Lawrie told the Andrew Hill story, repeated in RFK, Jr’s Real Anthony Fauci. Consider UNAIDS the international version of USAID. Mostly a money-laundering and policy-imposing slush fund under cover as an aid agency. Switzerland seems to admit it, too.

Hopefully now wokeness is being permanently neutered, just like these agencies, and all three will be remembered in history as the most cynical schemes imaginable: promising equality and brotherly love while dishing out corruption, division and tyranny.

Here is a snippet from the message from the Executive Office of the S.-G. to UN officials on April 25 telling them the fun and games are over, and they must identify cost-cutting measures immediately:

Here is the UN Task Force’s suggestions to revamp the agency.

Ho ho ho. Guterres using malfunctioning escalators as a psychological nudge.

Summary

Global body roiled by cuts from donors, including U.S.

Task force suggests merging U.N. agencies to improve efficiency

UN document refers to 'duplication', bloating of senior management

Suggests relocating staff to lower-cost cities