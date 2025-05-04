United Nations in Serious Financial Trouble
A major reorganization and downsizing has already started
The very same financial problem afflicting the WHO is afflicting the UN. Not enough money to finish out the year, let alone pay for next year and beyond. The solutions both propose are identical: shrinking staff, and relocating many staff to much cheaper cities than Geneva and New York.
Despite the best efforts of ghouls S.-G. Gutteres and D.-G. Ghebreyesus, neither agency was able to lasso the nations of the world into a self-destructive game of surrendering sovereignty to gain climate and DEI brownie points. They tried hard. They lied and cajoled. But during the past two years, the lawmakers and nations of the world woke up and refused to give in.
It turned out that the globalists had nothing else they were willing to offer but feel-good promises of solidarity, equity and inclusion. Yes, the WHO and World Bank used the Pandemic Fund (now Financial Intermediary Fund) to dribble out small grants for One Health and pathogen surveillance, to get the marks excited. But the fund never even began to provide the money for the global South to build nursing and medical schools; to build the lab networks we demanded of them; and to build the pharmaceutical industry we claimed we wanted each country to have.
Of course those promises were a sham, a shiny object designed to distract from real issues of development and refocus on shamdemics. Why would we want their vaccine and drug makers competing with the big boys in our countries? Why would we want healthcare in the global South to improve and their populations to expand?
It is not only the US that has withheld and reduced funding for these agencies. Their leaders have gone hat-in-hand to their usual donors, but no one really wants to pay up. After all, the WHO and the UN were investments, and they have failed to produce the treaties that would lead to global domination under their wings. Investors don’t throw good money after bad.
The manufactured fears of pandemics and of apocalyptic climate change were not enough. The woke promises of DEI have been seen through. The globalists never cared a whit about marginalized peoples. It was even obvious from the treaty drafts: they kept talking about vulnerable people, but never offered them anything of value. Wokeness was simply a tool in the globalists’ domination toolbox, not anything they actually believed in.
From Health Policy Watch:
UNAIDS also did not respond to Health Policy Watch requests for comment, as of publication. However, the organization has been in deep trouble ever since the US government terminated its support earlier this year, with rumors of a possible closure or merger. The $93 million US contribution to the agency comprised some 41% of UNAIDS $222 million budget in 2023. Switzerland, the agency’s fourth largest donor also has announced it will end its support.
Let me remind readers that UNAIDS provided $40 million to the employer of Andrew Hill, who suddenly changed his tune on ivermectin in early 2021 after writing a draft meta-analysis favoring the drug—turning Andrew was necessary to sink the use of the drug. It probably causing hundreds of thousands of deaths worldwide, if not millions. Tess Lawrie told the Andrew Hill story, repeated in RFK, Jr’s Real Anthony Fauci. Consider UNAIDS the international version of USAID. Mostly a money-laundering and policy-imposing slush fund under cover as an aid agency. Switzerland seems to admit it, too.
Hopefully now wokeness is being permanently neutered, just like these agencies, and all three will be remembered in history as the most cynical schemes imaginable: promising equality and brotherly love while dishing out corruption, division and tyranny.
Here is a snippet from the message from the Executive Office of the S.-G. to UN officials on April 25 telling them the fun and games are over, and they must identify cost-cutting measures immediately:
Here is the UN Task Force’s suggestions to revamp the agency.
https://www.economist.com/international/2025/05/01/the-un-could-run-out-of-cash-within-months (paywalled)
Ho ho ho. Guterres using malfunctioning escalators as a psychological nudge.
https://www.reuters.com/world/un-eyes-major-overhaul-amid-funding-crisis-internal-memo-shows-2025-05-01/
Summary
Global body roiled by cuts from donors, including U.S.
Task force suggests merging U.N. agencies to improve efficiency
UN document refers to 'duplication', bloating of senior management
Suggests relocating staff to lower-cost cities
GENEVA/UNITED NATIONS, May 2 (Reuters) - The United Nations is considering a massive overhaul that would merge major departments and shift resources across the globe, according to an internal memo prepared by senior officials tasked with reforming the world body.
The high-level review comes as U.N. agencies scramble to cope with the fallout from U.S. foreign aid cuts under President Donald Trump that have gutted humanitarian agencies.
The six-page document, marked "strictly confidential" and reviewed by Reuters, contains a list of what it terms "suggestions" that would consolidate dozens of U.N. agencies into four primary departments: peace and security, humanitarian affairs, sustainable development, and human rights.
Under one option, for example, operational aspects of the World Food Programme, the U.N. children's agency, the World Health Organization and the U.N. refugee agency would be merged into a single humanitarian entity, it said.
The memo contains a range of suggestions, some large, some small, some speculative, which, if all adopted, would represent the most sweeping reforms in decades.
It suggests merging the U.N. AIDS agency into the WHO, and reducing the need for up to six translators at meetings. Another suggestion proposes consolidating the World Trade Organization - which is not a U.N. entity - with U.N. development agencies.
WTO spokesperson Ismaila Dieng said the body "was established by a separate international agreement and operates independently. It is not part of any ongoing discussions on U.N. reform".
Matthew Saltmarsh, spokesperson for UNHCR, said the agency had a "unique mandate" in protecting refugees.
One official familiar with the memo called it a starting point.
'SIGNIFICANT OVERLAPS'
But the language of the internal self-assessment appears to confirm what both supporters and critics of the global body have long said: that the U.N. needs streamlining. In a series of observations, the memo refers to "overlapping mandates", "inefficient use of resources", "fragmentation and duplication" and notes a bloating of senior positions.
It describes "systemic challenges" the U.N. faces, problems exacerbated as the General Assembly continues to add missions and programmes. "Increased mandates, often without clear exit strategies, and complexities have led to significant overlaps, inefficiencies and increased costs," the document said.
The memo was prepared by a task force appointed in March by Secretary General António Guterres, who said at the time the body needed to make itself more cost-effective.
The task force, considering long-term structural changes, is in addition to shorter-term cost-cutting efforts. Some diplomats have described the effort as a proactive step to help forestall deeper U.S. cuts. [We’ll be good. We’ll streamline the agency as long promised. Just send money.—Nass]
"The memo is the result of an exercise to generate ideas and thoughts from senior officials on how to achieve the Secretary General's vision," said Guterres' spokesman, Stéphane Dujarric.
A Geneva-based ambassador voiced support for the reform ideas. "Anything short of bold and radical at this point will not work," he said, adding that it was time to take a "serious look" at U.N. staff relocations.
Richard Gowan, United Nations Director for the International Crisis Group, said the radical ideas to merge and slash the U.N. bureaucracy were generating excitement among diplomats.
Good, they don’t deserve or need our money.
This is what I voted for! God Bless Donald Trump.