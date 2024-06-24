https://sharylattkisson.com/2024/06/new-book-published-about-us-militarys-illegal-mandate-of-anthrax-vaccine-authored-by-retired-fighter-pilot/

By Sharyl Attkisson | June 22, 2024

Skyhorse Publishing and Children’s Health Defense (CHD) have published a new book on the history of the US military’s 1998 illegal mandate of the anthrax vaccine, and its impact on both the troops forced to take it and on future vaccine mandates.

Unyielding: Marathons Against Illegal Mandates is written by retired fighter pilot Colonel Thomas “Buzz” Rempfer. It details his work fighting the military anthrax vaccine mandate that was ultimately declared illegal by federal judge Emmet F. Sullivan in 2003.

“The women and men of our armed forces put their lives on the line every day to preserve and safeguard the freedoms that all Americans cherish and enjoy,” Judge Sullivan wrote in that decision. “[T]he United States cannot demand that members of the armed forces also serve as guinea pigs for experimental drugs.”

Rempfer makes the argument that the US military’s history of illegally mandating the anthrax vaccine for all personnel, regardless of assignment, directly predicted the illegal imposition of Covid vaccine mandates in both the military and civilian populations.

“In retrospect, the anthrax vaccine program was a ‘trial run’ for imposing experimental, unsafe, and untested vaccines on the entire population during the COVID era,” said Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Children’s Health Defense chairman on leave and author of The Wuhan Cover-Up: And the Terrifying Bioweapons Arms Race. “The anthrax jab’s striking parallels with the current COVID-19 vaccine fiasco deserve our attention.”

Some scientists and historians say the anthrax vaccine and others are implicated in Gulf War syndrome. “The safety and efficacy of the currently used anthrax vaccine have never been established, either for cutaneous or inhalation exposure in humans,” wrote Dr. Meryl Nass, a physician and bioweapons development expert, in 2002.

According to Major General Ronald Blanck in 1994, “Anthrax vaccine should continue to be considered as a potential cause for undiagnosed illnesses in Persian Gulf military personnel.”

Approximately 200,000 veterans of the 1991 Persian Gulf War – or one-third of the deployed troops – suffer from Gulf War syndrome. While the anthrax vaccine wasn’t mandated for all military personnel until 1998, it was routinely given to troops before deployment in the preceding years.

Unyielding is available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and at independent booksellers nationwide.