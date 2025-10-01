Small Ebola outbreak in eastern DRC, identified 4 weeks ago, in a remote area near the Ugandan border. About 65 cases have been diagnosed with a 61% fatality rate.

The Ebola virus disease outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo continues, with signs of a notable decline in transmission. Since our last update (Situation Report #2), a total of seven new cases have been reported, comprising six confirmed and one probable cases (retrospectively validated).

About 2,000 people have been vaccinated. Hopefully this time we will learn whether the Merck vaccine works—it did not appear to help in an earlier outbreak. The vaccine is designated Ebola/Zaire (for DRC strains; Zaire was the name of the DRC under former dictator Mobutu Sese Seko (1971-1997).

Measles

There have been 40 separate measles outbreaks in the US so far this year. Usually there are 10-20/year. All are due to people who enter the US while unknowingly incubating measles. Measles has a long incubation period and spreads easily, by air.

The CDC likes to blame these cases on unvaccinated individuals, but most adults cannot prove they were vaccinated as children, so CDC lumps them into a category that includes the unvaccinated.

For example:

Eighty-six percent of the cases have been part of 40 outbreaks reported to the CDC. Of note, 92% of case-patients are unvaccinated or have unknown vaccination status, 4% have only one measles, mumps, and rubella dose, and 4% were fully vaccinated.

Bird Flu 3 million birds are being agonizingly “depopulated” in Wisconsin, while the owner of the birds collects about $17 apiece for them (over $50 million) — the birds are worth more dead than alive. Why is USDA still incentivizing the poultry growers to find bird flu cases? Pay the birds’ owners (who are almost never the farmers themselves) a more reasonable amount and then see how many cases get discovered. Bird flu remains endemic in the wild bird population. It is not going away. We need to deal with it smartly and humanely.

I warned you that the One Health concept was central to the globalist plan to place everything into the basket labeled “Health” and then have the WHO/UN system manage all of it. They won’t let it go. And it is still embedded in the US government agencies.

It is my opinion that antibiotics are still used in animal feed in order to keep the boogeyman of antimicrobial resistance alive.

