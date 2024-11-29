After Russia threatened nuclear war, and then it used its Oreshnik missile on a rocket factory with little loss of life but sent a very powerful message, it was attacked again on the 23d and 25th with more ATACMS, allegedly killing a Russian general and 500 Korean troops. As all know by now, the Oreshnik can carry nuclear weapons.

What was Russia to do? If it’s threat of nuclear watr was a bluff, the DC chickenhawks were calling it. (Chickenhawks is a term originally used for people like VP Cheney, who received multiple deferments to avoid serving in the Vietnam war, but loved using (and often losing) US troops to demonstrate US power.)

Russia saved face by launching a barrage of lesser weapons and drones at Kiev yesterday. But Putin said Russia won’t be this limited in our next strike.

"We carried out a comprehensive strike," Putin said Thursday. "It was a response to ongoing attacks on our territory using [U.S.-supplied] ATACMS missiles." He further warned that the Russian military is actively monitoring the locations of Ukraine's long-range weapons to determine "where they are" (He is referring to the ATACMS and Storm Shadow missiles—Nass) and issued a fresh warning over the new Oreshnik hypersonic ballistic missile. He warned that more Oreshnik deployments would be necessary if Ukraine continues its attacks on Russian territory. Importantly he said that this advanced weapon, for which there is no defense, will target "decision-making centers" in Kiev. The Russian leader boasted that the Oreshnik missile can turn targets "into dust" and that that multiple launches of the hypersonic weapon could be "comparable to a nuclear strike." He described it can reach speeds of "around three kilometers per second" and unleashed temperatures and energy "like the surface of the Sun" upon impact. As for these latest attacks on Ukraine, the country's Energy Minister German Galushchenko acknowledged that the power infrastructure came "under massive enemy attack". This means emergency blackouts and conservation efforts have been imposed amid freezing temperatures.

While Putin gave himself the right to atttack the nations supplying Ukraine with the long-range missiles being lobbed into Russia, he also understands that this is what the Neocons/neolibs (what the heck are they? Surely they don’t deserve an ideological moniker, when all they are doing is playing chicken with the world to save their own skin—Nass) actually want. They are scared of what will happen to them and their globalist project if they can’t stop Trump with a declaration of martial law, necessitated by the start of World War III. They are chickens. They can’t grapple with facing a jury, or a prison cell.

And so Putin said that Kiev, not a US base in Europe, will be next. Where Kiev’s decision-makers are located.

Kiev, you cannot win. There is no way out for the Ukrainians who did what their UK/US and NATO masters insisted they do.

What do you do when you have no way to win? When buying you more time buys you nothing? You must tell your handlers this is it. And all the western corporations that thought they were investing in pieces of Ukraine will have to take a loss. That is what happens when you make dirty bets.

Zelensky, Russia will probably let you live if you end the war now. Will your people let you live if you don’t? Your “Presidency” was not a glorified TV show after all. You read the wrong script. And your term ended a long time ago. You stopped Ukraine’s scheduled elections, remember?

End the war, and fly away. It’s over. This may be your very last chance to do something right. Take it.