US attacks Iran though it has been unable to come up with a good reason why
War is always good at changing the subject. Some possible reasons below.
Meryl Nass
Feb 28, 2026
Nope. The Arab world is uniting behind Trump et al. Do more reading/research here.
Thank the Lord you are here to tell us the truth. AS you say all his rationale is sheer fraud
1) American is no way nor has it ever been, threatend by IRAN..this is pure bunk
2) Trump has decided to do Israel's bidding..this is called the Kushner effect.
3) IRAN has no nuclear capablitly, now and into the near future
4) why do we pray on the weak...China, never, Russia never..just Venezuela, IRan, then Cuba...
4) Pray tell, why does Israel get the NUKE, and IRan not. Who is going to oppose Israel's massacres, of empire builing, at cost of of 100.000's of innocents. The West Bank settlements agains all international law, and the horror of the massacres in GAZA are a mere prelude.
Heaven help us we will need it....
This one more regime change violates all that we who voted for Trump agreed to, now gone.
forget the midterms, and forget 2028.
This is madness. Trump the new Augustus..Turning a democracy into an Empire.
Time to stop him .