US catches up to China in life expectancy
We are both at 79 years averaged for the two sexes. 18 of the world's top 30 economies beat us. No surprise.
OK, I was trying to produce a shocking headline. But it’s true! Read on…
According to the US CDC, we are at 79 years, and so is China. Comparing federal data to UN, IMF data (and for the US, they ought to come from the same place, but apparently don’t). Thanks to the best healthcare money can buy (which seemingly is not the best healthcare our ‘well trained’ practiotioners can provide, or our expensive gadgets can convey) the US appears to be neck and neck with China and Poland. Newsweek says so too.
https://www.voronoiapp.com/demographics/Comparing-Life-Expectancy-in-Major-Economies--7564
https://www.newsweek.com/china-life-expectancy-catches-us-2130997
We desperately need MAHA, but the Trump administration is giving it one death blow after another. And TODAY the administration filed a second amicus to the Supreme Court in favor of Bayer/ Monsanto. We need a third political party, or a fourth. Like what is happening in the UK now. We need something!
I never trust government numbers any more. I wonder if trump will take credit for this. Oh wait. I am sure he will.
Years ago i read a report from Johns Hopkins that said that if deaths from medical errors actually had a reporting code, and were reported honestly, that death toll would be alarming.
Your chart shows no dip in deaths in China during the Covid crisis. Therefore the conclusion is either the numbers were manipulated or Covid and mRNA injections were not a factor. Anyone have the answer? Most of the other nations spend around 10% of GDP on healthcare and the US is approaching double with health outcomes most unfavorably equivalent to a third world country and yet the goals of RFK jr. to reverse this are being block by the medical money men that benefit from a bloated healthcare system.