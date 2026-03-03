Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

djean111
I never trust government numbers any more. I wonder if trump will take credit for this. Oh wait. I am sure he will.

Years ago i read a report from Johns Hopkins that said that if deaths from medical errors actually had a reporting code, and were reported honestly, that death toll would be alarming.

Thomas A Braun RPh
Your chart shows no dip in deaths in China during the Covid crisis. Therefore the conclusion is either the numbers were manipulated or Covid and mRNA injections were not a factor. Anyone have the answer? Most of the other nations spend around 10% of GDP on healthcare and the US is approaching double with health outcomes most unfavorably equivalent to a third world country and yet the goals of RFK jr. to reverse this are being block by the medical money men that benefit from a bloated healthcare system.

