OK, I was trying to produce a shocking headline. But it’s true! Read on…

According to the US CDC, we are at 79 years, and so is China. Comparing federal data to UN, IMF data (and for the US, they ought to come from the same place, but apparently don’t). Thanks to the best healthcare money can buy (which seemingly is not the best healthcare our ‘well trained’ practiotioners can provide, or our expensive gadgets can convey) the US appears to be neck and neck with China and Poland. Newsweek says so too.

https://www.voronoiapp.com/demographics/Comparing-Life-Expectancy-in-Major-Economies--7564

https://www.newsweek.com/china-life-expectancy-catches-us-2130997

We desperately need MAHA, but the Trump administration is giving it one death blow after another. And TODAY the administration filed a second amicus to the Supreme Court in favor of Bayer/ Monsanto. We need a third political party, or a fourth. Like what is happening in the UK now. We need something!