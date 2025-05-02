This week at the UN General Assembly, the US Counselor denounced the UN’s so-called 2030 Agenda Sustainable Development Goals, a globalist wish-list of mandatory climate and DEI nonsense. Without US support, the 2030 SDG’s are a dead duck. Quack, quack, gleerrrrrb.

CLIP: US denounces United Nations’ so-called Sustainable Development Goals (2:25).

Good luck finding it reported anywhere in corporate media.

The United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals —or SDGs— are a sweeping set of 17 interlocking objectives adopted in 2015 under the banner of Agenda 2030. On paper, they promise a utopian checklist: end poverty, combat climate change, ensure “equity,” restructure education, overhaul energy systems, and manage global land use.

In practice, they are a soft-power blueprint for top-down, bureaucratic control over national policies— often sidestepping democratic processes in favor of unelected “stakeholders,” NGOs, and supranational enforcement. It’s like a global Homeowner’s Association, but for everything from farming to finance, with no opt-out clause, and no one you can vote against.

In a bland sentence that rang musically in the ears of Americans worried about the UN’s incremental globalist takeover of the United States, US diplomat Edward Hearney flatly told the delegates, “Agenda 2030 and the SDGs advance a program of soft global governance that is inconsistent with US sovereignty and adverse to the rights and interests of Americans.”

Finally!

Hearney summarized the US’s new position: voters said no. “Put simply, globalist endeavors like Agenda 2030 and the SDGs lost at the ballot box. Therefore, the US rejects and denounces the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Sustainable Development Goals, and it will no longer reaffirm them as a matter of course.”

“President Trump also made it clear we need an overdue course correction on gender and climate ideology, which pervades the SDGs,” he added.

For decades, global technocrats advanced schemes like Agenda 2030 the same way empires used to plant flags — quietly, confidently, and assuming no one would resist. But this week, from the same General Assembly floor where Khrushchev once banged his shoe and Gaddafi ranted for an hour and a half, the U.S. finally fired back. With language echoing Washington’s farewell warning against “entangling alliances” and Reagan’s stand against creeping collectivism, Counselor Hearney drove a stake into the vampiric heart of soft global governance. For now, the SDGs rest uncomfortably alongside the League of Nations on the ash heap of unrealized utopias — grand in design, but rejected by free people who still prefer sovereignty over slogans.

I’m not naive. If we don’t end the globalist experiment for good, Agenda 2030 will soon be back, repackaged as Agenda 2040 or an even more delightfully named program like “This Time We’re Getting 15-Minute Cities Whether You Like It or Not.” We must stop them for good.

But this week’s declaration was nothing less than a populist revolution. Agenda 2030 was the globalists’ crowning achievement. America just threw the SDG tea into the harbor.