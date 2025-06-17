Meryl’s CHAOS Newsletter

Meryl’s CHAOS Newsletter

Barbara Charis
5h

Our government leaders know nothing about nutrition...and the garbage they provide to the students is making them obese and ill. Those who get into positions of authority all do the same thing take advantage of the system for their own benefit. The questionable food source people will undoubtably provide monetary benefit to those who got them the food contract...and the recipients of this unhealthy food will suffer. Nobody seems to really care about the health of the American people. It has dropped to the bottom of the barrel in the last sixty some years.

Deep Diver
4h

Thank you for all the effort put into this analysis! It's great that you provide recommendations for improvement. It is so frustrating to see all the fraud, waste, and abuse of government and the money-focused versus health focused food industry activities. There are so many barriers to simply providing healthy food for our children.

