From Devex:

On Friday, the White House released a budget outline that would end U.S. foreign assistance as we know it.



The so-called skinny budget proposes a nearly 48% cut to foreign aid spending. In addition, the budget plan signals that the White House will try to rescind about $20 billion that Congress already appropriated. Taken together, the cuts and rescissions would add up to a roughly 84% reduction in U.S. foreign aid.



Adjusted for inflation, the proposal would bring the U.S. international affairs budget to its lowest level since World War II, and amount to less than Americans spend on Halloween supplies — both stats courtesy of the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition.



In its proposal, the White House repeatedly slams U.S. foreign aid programs for allegedly supporting “radical, leftist priorities” — while in the same breath proposing the creation of a $2.9 billion “America First Opportunity Fund” whose activities could include those “critical to keeping American safe, such as repatriations,” as well as funding for “critical partners.”



Aid budget experts tell my colleagues that the administration’s blueprint attempts to cherry-pick the few aid programs it deems tolerable— parts of the country’s flagship HIV program, PEPFAR, for example…

Some key figures: