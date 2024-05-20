Here is my post from exactly one year ago:

One Health is also a funding stream for collecting viruses for GOF research. And USAID is a big funder; isn't USAID another name for CIA? Isn't Gain of Function another name for Germ Warfare?

Enter Jonna Mazet, a very close colleague of Peter Daszak and prof at UC Davis. She ran the Predict project to trap wild viruses and send them back to DOD's DTRA for further investigation, etc.

Here is her bio at the Global Virome Project that she, Daszak and Dennis Carroll dine off. Why WOULDN’T you use One Health to prepare our future pandemics? Might as well fund the two conspiracies with one pot of our dough.

JONNA MAZET is a member and Implementation Director of the Global Virome Project Leadership Board. Jonna is a Professor of Epidemiology and Disease Ecology at the UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine and Executive Director of the UC Davis One Health Institute. Her work focuses on global health problem solving for emerging infectious diseases and conservation challenges. She is active in international One Health education, service, and research programs, most notably in relation to pathogen emergence; disease transmission among wildlife, domestic animals, and people; and the ecological drivers of novel disease dynamics.

[You know what “pathogen emergence” means: spillover, pandemics occur naturally. “Ecological drivers of novel disease dynamics” means climate change causes pandemics. Sorry if I am repeating myself, but these are the fairy tales leading us to the one world government.]

Currently, Jonna is the Co-Director of the US Agency for International Development’s One Health Workforce – Next Generation, an $85 million educational strengthening project to empower professionals in Central/East Africa and Southeast Asia to address complex and emerging health threats, including antimicrobial resistance and zoonotic diseases. She is the Principal Investigator of and served as the Global Director of PREDICT Project for 10 years, a greater than $200 million viral emergence early warning project under USAID’s Emerging Pandemic Threats Division. PREDICT served as an early-warning system-strengthening effort aimed at finding emerging viruses before they spread to humans. Since 2009, PREDICT has empowered partners in over 30 countries to deploy a One Health approach for zoonotic disease prevention, detection, and response, including supporting 60 laboratories in the world's most risky areas for spillover to be able to do virus discovery. [Enabling the cheaper locals to do the initial lab work before we get the best viruses for GOF development. GOF used to be called biological warfare.] Our teams have collected and tested samples from over 164,000 animals and people and detected almost 1,200 potentially zoonotic viruses, among them 160 novel coronaviruses, including multiple SARS- and MERS-like coronaviruses. PREDICT provided the proof-of-concept for the Global Virome Project. Jonna was elected to the US National Academy of Medicine in 2013 in recognition of her successful and innovative approach to emerging environmental and global health threats and serves on the National Academies of Science, Engineering, and Medicine’s Forum on Microbial Threats and chairs the Academies’ One Health Action Collaborative. She was appointed to the National Academies Standing Committee on Emerging Infectious Diseases and 21st Century Health Threats, which was created to assist the federal government with critical science and policy issues related to the COVID-19 crisis and other emerging health threats.

And guess what? The Global Virome Project [to produce viruses for the next pandemic] is supported by Tedros and friends at WHO through the Trinity Challenge—in which Daszak, Mazet and friends want donors and partners to fund them to keep catching viruses for fun and profit. You can watch Tedros and a bunch of other folks mouth platitudes about how important it is to ‘do something’ so it never happens again, here. I can’t embed the video, so I will just give you a screenshot.

And below Prof. Jonna Mazet has received funds to disburse in $5-10,000 grants to “support incorporation of DEI in One Health activities” and “address structural racism and reduce biases and inequities.” Nothing like killing 2 or 3 birds with one stone, I mean grant.

