Here is what passed: HR1425, introduced by Rep. Tom Tiffany:

“A BILL

To require any convention, agreement, or other international instrument on pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response reached by the World Health Assembly to be subject to Senate ratification.”

Senate ratification requires a 2/3 vote. 49 Senators went on record in May as being against the IHR amendments (which passed the World Health Assembly on June 1) and against the proposed WHO pandemic treaty, which is being negotiated this week.

The bill needs to pass the Senate, where its companion is S444, introduced by Senator Ron Johnson and sponsored by every one of the 49 Republicans in the Senate. It has a good chance. Would Kamala’s handlers dare for her to cast the deciding vote against it before the election? Against US sovereignty over health?