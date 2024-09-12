US House Passes Bill to Require Senate Approval of any international agreement on pandemic preparedness to be subject to Senate ratification
This is huge. Miracles can happen. 2 years ago these bills were nonstarters.
Here is what passed: HR1425, introduced by Rep. Tom Tiffany:
“A BILL
To require any convention, agreement, or other international instrument on pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response reached by the World Health Assembly to be subject to Senate ratification.”
Senate ratification requires a 2/3 vote. 49 Senators went on record in May as being against the IHR amendments (which passed the World Health Assembly on June 1) and against the proposed WHO pandemic treaty, which is being negotiated this week.
The bill needs to pass the Senate, where its companion is S444, introduced by Senator Ron Johnson and sponsored by every one of the 49 Republicans in the Senate. It has a good chance. Would Kamala’s handlers dare for her to cast the deciding vote against it before the election? Against US sovereignty over health?
Today, the House of Representatives passed H.R. 1425, the No WHO Pandemic Preparedness Treaty Without Senate Approval Act, that will ensure the White House does not enter into any agreement with the WHO on pandemic preparedness without first getting the constitutionally required advice and consent from the U.S. Senate.
The legislation, sponsored by Representative Tom Tiffany (R-WI), is an essential step in protecting the sovereignty of the United States. The World Health Assembly of the World Health Organization is attempting to become the global authority on pandemic responses by adopting a Pandemic Preparedness treaty and amendments to the International Health Regulations. Eagle Forum believes that both documents should be considered treaties and be subject to the constitutional requirement of Senate approval.
“We thank the House of Representatives for passing this important legislation. The Biden-Harris Administration has refused, to date, to submit these international agreements to the Senate, despite the clear language of our constitution,” explained Kris Ullman, President of Eagle Forum.
“Considering the WHO’s record of handling the COVID-19 pandemic, they should not be allowed to move forward with any treaty or agreement that gives them more power over our lives and livelihoods. Americans lost their freedoms because of the WHO’s ‘voluntary’ guidance on lockdowns, masking, school closures, travel restrictions, and vaccine mandates. Now the WHO is attempting to make their failed policies mandatory with these new treaties. Congress must stand up for their right to weigh in before the United States joins these international power grabs. Passage of H.R. 1425 is a step in the right direction.”
The Senate companion bill, S. 444, is supported by every Republican Senator. In addition, on August 29th, twenty-six Republican governors came together to state that they would not comply with the World Health Organization’s attempt at one world control over health policy saying, “Put simply, Republican Governors will not comply.”
H.R. 1425 passed the House by a vote of 219-199. Four Democrats crossed the aisle to support the legislation.
It will only be a miracle if the Senate passes it. Fingers crossed!
Pray that there are enough brave legislators willing to stand up against enormous pressure and possible personal consequences.