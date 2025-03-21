https://www.aphis.usda.gov/livestock-poultry-disease/avian/avian-influenza/hpai-detections/mammals

It is impossible to wipe out bird flu. So we must just learn to live with it. What else do we coexist with that we know little about?

Here is what USDA says about the H7N9 outbreak. Since they don’t really know what to do to make this problem go away, the emphasis is on “biosecurity”—separating domestic flocks from wild birds and the outdoors.

Not a good longterm plan, since we want the best eggs, which come from chickens that eat worms and ticks and play outside.