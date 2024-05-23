US Secretary of State today implied the treaty would not go forward next week, lacking consensus
But it may have been a dodge
Today: Representative Chris Smith (R, NJ) asked Secretary of State Antony Blinken whether he would submit the Pandemic Treaty (actually there are 2 treaties, the IHR amendments and the Pandemic Agreement) to the Senate for ratification.
Weasel Antony Blinken did a double dodge on the question. That is how you know he is a practiced weasel.
Not wanting to answer the question, he didn’t.
Instead, he pivoted to excluding the IHR amendments and only spoke about the “Pandemic Agreement.” He claimed no consensus had been reached, thus implying it would not be adopted next week. But of course, a version might be. Watch Anthony answering questions in Congress today.
https://x.com/houseforeigngop/status/1793373961381884058?s=46&t=6W9LSH1oIuPpHHEUOKJtpw
They will never stop trying to enact a dictatorship using the health framework -
the fight must continue even if it seems it’s over.
They have think tanks figuring out ways to weasel around obstacles.
They fight dirty.
We need to be smarter and persistent.
This is the same guy who was playing “ Rockin in the Free world “ on his guitar in a bar in Kyiv 7 days ago while denying Zelensky the chance to sign a peace agreement with Putin 2 months into the conflict. He is a disgrace.