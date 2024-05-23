Today: Representative Chris Smith (R, NJ) asked Secretary of State Antony Blinken whether he would submit the Pandemic Treaty (actually there are 2 treaties, the IHR amendments and the Pandemic Agreement) to the Senate for ratification.

Weasel Antony Blinken did a double dodge on the question. That is how you know he is a practiced weasel.

Not wanting to answer the question, he didn’t.

Instead, he pivoted to excluding the IHR amendments and only spoke about the “Pandemic Agreement.” He claimed no consensus had been reached, thus implying it would not be adopted next week. But of course, a version might be. Watch Anthony answering questions in Congress today.

https://x.com/houseforeigngop/status/1793373961381884058?s=46&t=6W9LSH1oIuPpHHEUOKJtpw